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Stars League

Stars League Overview

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-KIMPEMBE-QAT

Kimpembe nears shock move to Qatari second division club

Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe is on the verge of finding a new club in the Middle East following his recent departure from Qatar SC. The World Cup and Champions League winner is currently a free agent but is expected to remain in the region to continue his playing career by dropping down to the second tier of Qatari football for a fresh challenge.

TransfersParis Saint-Germain
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Stars League, fixtures & results

Thursday 10 September
Al-Rayyan badge
Al-Rayyan
ALR
3
Al-Ahli badge
Al-Ahli
AHL
0
FT
Friday 11 September
Al-Arabi badge
Al-Arabi
ALA
0
Qatar SC badge
Qatar SC
QAS
0
FT
Al-Duhail SC badge
Al-Duhail SC
ADS
1
Al-Shahaniya badge
Al-Shahaniya
SHA
1
FT
Wednesday 7 October
Al-Shamal badge
Al-Shamal
ALS
Al-Duhail SC badge
Al-Duhail SC
ADS
Al-Wakrah badge
Al-Wakrah
ALW
Al-Gharafa badge
Al-Gharafa
ALG
Thursday 8 October
Qatar SC badge
Qatar SC
QAS
Al-Rayyan badge
Al-Rayyan
ALR
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Al-Sadd crestAl-Sadd44001971212
W
W
W
W
2Al-Rayyan crestAl-Rayyan431072510
W
D
W
W
3Al-Shamal crestAl-Shamal422010648
D
W
W
D
4Al-Arabi crestAl-Arabi41305326
D
W
D
D
5Al-Duhail SC crestAl-Duhail SC41305326
D
D
D
W
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