AC Milan have officially agreed to terminate Ismael Bennacer's contract by mutual consent, paving the way for a move to Qatari side Al-Gharafa. The Algerian international leaves San Siro as a free agent, bringing an end to a five-year spell that featured 178 appearances and a crucial role in the club's 2021-22 Serie A title triumph.
Jadon Sancho is currently weighing up his options for the future after his turbulent spell at Manchester United officially came to an end in June. It has been reported that the winger has been offered a fresh start in Qatar by Al-Rayyan, who are eager to sign him on a free transfer.
Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe is on the verge of finding a new club in the Middle East following his recent departure from Qatar SC. The World Cup and Champions League winner is currently a free agent but is expected to remain in the region to continue his playing career by dropping down to the second tier of Qatari football for a fresh challenge.
Roberto Mancini is officially a free agent, and his return to the Italian national team has never been closer. The manager, who made history with Manchester City by winning the Premier League, has announced his departure from the Qatari club, paving the way for a new chapter in his career.