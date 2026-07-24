Arsenal set to table £70m Bruno Guimaraes transfer offer despite Newcastle's hard stance

The Sun also claims that Arsenal are still aiming to recruit a defender, midfielder and forward before the transfer window closes. Ezri Konsa is among the defensive targets after William Saliba suffered a back injury that is expected to keep him out for several months, while free agent John Stones is also being considered. Further forward, Julian Alvarez remains admired despite Atletico Madrid insisting he is not for sale, and Bradley Barcola is another option, although Liverpool are currently favourites to sign the Paris Saint-Germain winger.