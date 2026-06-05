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eToro Player Value Tracker Feature GFXGOAL
Stephen Darwin

World Cup player value tracker: England's Elliot Anderson to smash the £100m barrier as priceless Lamine Yamal takes top spot

World Cup
Finance
FEATURES
England
France
Germany
Argentina
Netherlands
Spain
Ivory Coast
Brazil
N. Paz
L. Yamal
M. Olise
B. Barcola
M. Rogers
J. Alvarez
E. Anderson
D. Undav
J. Pedro
Y. Diomande

Excitement is building ahead of the start of the latest installment of the greatest show on earth - the World Cup. Throughout the showpiece tournament in North America, GOAL, in association with eToro, is tracking the value of 10 of the world's most sought-after talents. Will their price rise or plummet? Follow our unique player value tracker to find out...

  • Germany v Ghana - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    10. Deniz Undav | VfB Stuttgart & Germany | £30m

    Rewind three years and Deniz Undav was at something of a career crossroads. The forward was scratching around for minutes at Brighton, playing second fiddle to the likes of Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck. A drastic change was clearly needed. That came in the form of an initial loan move to VfB Stuttgart - a deal that was eventually made permanent in 2024 - and he hasn't looked back since.

    With 19 goals, Undav finished the 2025-26 campaign as the top-scoring German in the Bundesliga, behind only the relentless Harry Kane in the overall standings. He may still need to win over Julian Nagelsmann to earn a starting spot for Germany at the World Cup but, with four goals in just seven caps, there's every chance he does get the nod. Perform well in North America and his value will inevitably go up exponentially. Kudos to Stuttgart for getting a new contract signed and sorted before the tournament kicks off.

    Current player value: £30m

  • France v Ukraine - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    9. Bradley Barcola | Paris Saint-Germain & France | £60m

    It seems unthinkable that PSG could contemplate selling one of the most talented forward players to have emerged from France in recent years but that's the situation the Ligue 1 champions find themselves in with Bradley Barcola. The 23-year-old is simply too good to be regularly sat on the bench and, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele being the three pillars of Luis Enrique's attack, that's where he's been finding himself for the matches that really matter in the 2025-26 campaign.

    There will be no shortage of suitors desperate to snap him up if there's an indication that a deal can be done. The only stumbling block for Barcola and putting himself on the map at the World Cup is competition for places, with it highly likely that he'll have to settle for being an impact sub under Didier Deschamps, given the embarrassment of riches he has at his disposal within France's 26-man squad.

    Current player value: £60m

  • Argentina v Mauritania - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    8. Nico Paz | Como & Argentina | £75m

    The name Nico Paz may not be too familiar with the casual football fan, but that's likely to change in the summer. The Como midfielder, let go by Real Madrid in 2024, has been making waves under Cesc Fabregas' stewardship in Serie A, playing a vital role that's seen him plunder 12 goals - more than any other midfielder in Italy's top flight - to put the club on the brink of Champions League qualification.

    You don't occupy an attacking spot alongside Lionel Messi in Argentina's squad if you've not got something about you, and that's exactly where Paz will be when the World Cup rolls around in a month's time. His biggest moment in the famous Albiceleste shirt so far came in March, when he smacked home a free-kick that left his legendary team-mate with a face of disbelief. Expect more fireworks from that wand of a left foot in June, even if his impact will have to come from the bench.

    Current player value: £75m

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  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 44-CIV-BFAAFP

    7. Yan Diomande | RB Leipzig & Ivory Coast | £80m

    Yan Diomande's name has dominated the transfer gossip columns for a while now, and it's not difficult to see why. The Ivorian forward has put a clutch of Europe's top clubs on alert with his electric showings in the Bundesliga, and it would be a surprise if he didn't follow the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Szoboszlai in seeking a headline-grabbing move away from RB Leipzig before too long.

    What's more, the supremely gifted 19-year-old is certain to start for Ivory Coast at the World Cup, with the African nation looking to the teenager as a source of inspiration, and goals, if they're to make it out of the group phase and into the latter stages. Put in a string of strong performances in North America and expect the clamour regarding a summer move to intensify further, even if he has signalled that he intends to stay put for next season.

    Current player value: £80m

  • Argentina v Mauritania - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    6. Enzo Fernandez | Chelsea & Argentina | £85m

    One of the main storylines of the summer transfer window will undoubtedly revolve around Enzo Fernandez and whether he leaves Stamford Bridge. The midfielder, who arrived for an eyewatering £106.8m back in 2023, has been one of few bright sparks of what's been a testing few years in west London, amid frequent managerial change.

    Xabi Alonso's the latest man in the hotseat and it remains to be seen if his presence is enough to convince the Argentine that he should roll his sleeves up and stay put, or seek pastures new (Real Madrid would clearly be his destination of choice). Without Champions League football, Chelsea's arm is weakened - and quite significantly. If a sale does become a necessity, a strong performance at the World Cup, where he's almost certain to start in the midfield area for Lionel Scaloni's men, will at least help to boost his price tag.

    Current player value: £85m

  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    5. Morgan Rogers | Aston Villa & England | £90m

    Thomas Tuchel has a monumental decision to make ahead of the World Cup - does he start with Morgan Rogers or Jude Bellingham? It's one of the biggest selection dilemmas that the Three Lions boss is faced with going into the tournament, with it highly unlikely the duo will be fielded together in the same line-up.

    Such has been Rogers' consistency in helping to propel Aston Villa into the Champions League for consecutive seasons, he'd have every reason to be disappointed if he is overlooked for the XI. Premier League fans will be all too aware of the talent the 23-year-old possesses - convert that onto the world stage, with many of Europe's powerhouse clubs likely to be lining up a summer move as it is, and his value will soar even higher.

    Current player value: £90m

  • £50 bonus when you invest £200+ with eToro

    Football is about hitting goals. Your finances are no different. So we've partnered with multi-asset investment platform eToro to help get you a result.

    eToro will give you £50 worth of assets if you deposit £200+.

    Here’s how it works: As with all investments, your capital is at risk and investments can go up or down.

    £50 bonus
    etoro logo

    Get £50 bonus if you invest £200+

    18+, UK residents, new customers only. To Claim:

    1. Sign up [via eToro].
    2. Add £200+ within 90 days of registering.
    3. Keep funds for 90+ days.
    4. Get £50 worth of assets within a week of meeting the qualifying criteria

    Click to see full Terms & Conditions on eToro.

    Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

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  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    4. Elliot Anderson | Nottingham Forest & England | £100m

    Elliot Anderson's trajectory has hit stratospheric levels over the last two years. The Nottingham Forest midfielder has gone from the fringes of Newcastle's first team to being one of the first names on the teamsheet for Tuchel's England and he's undoubtedly at the very top of many a transfer wishlist for some of Europe's most decorated clubs.

    Manchester's finest are expected to go head-to-head in an attempt to land Anderson in the summer window, and there's a very realistic chance that the fee will go above the £100m mark. Play a major role in the Three Lions advancing to the latter stages of the World Cup and Forest will be looking to increase that number for a player who is the jewel in their crown.

    Current player value: £100m

  • Argentina v Venezuela - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    3. Julian Alvarez | Atletico Madrid & Argentina | £120m

    Pep Guardiola rarely gets it wrong in the transfer market, although in the case of Julian Alvarez he may wish he could turn back the clock. To be fair, back when Manchester City let him go in 2024, Alvarez wasn't quite the scintillating, game-winning asset that he is today, and the Premier League side did receive a tidy profit after recouping £85m from Atletico Madrid. Still, nobody at the Etihad will be the slightest bit amused if the Argentine rocks up at Arsenal next season and puts his old team-mates to the sword. Stranger things have happened.

    The Gunners, it has been widely reported, are in the running to land Alvarez - but Mikel Arteta will have to dig deep into his pockets, with the price quoted at well over £100m. Barcelona are being tipped to rival the Premier League leaders for the 26-year-old's signature and the fee will only continue to go up and up, if he has a meaningful impact at the World Cup.

    Current player value: £120m

  • Brazil v France - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    2. Michael Olise | Bayern Munich & France | £125m

    Bayern Munich landed themselves a gem when they managed to pluck Michael Olise from the Premier League in a deal worth around £50m back in the summer of 2024. Looking back now, it's fair to say the Bavarians won the transfer window with that coup, with the France international having gone on to light up the Bundesliga and Champions League with his supreme performances over the last couple of years.

    Deschamps hasn't been blind to his progress either, with Olise almost certain to form part of a frightening Les Bleus attack at the World Cup. If anyone even dares to test Bayern's resolve with a bid for the former Crystal Palace winger in the summer, they're looking at truly monster numbers for the Bundesliga champions to even contemplate a sale.

    Current player value: £125m

  • £50 bonus when you invest £200+ with eToro

    Football is about hitting goals. Your finances are no different. So we've partnered with multi-asset investment platform eToro to help get you a result.

    eToro will give you £50 worth of assets if you deposit £200+.

    Here’s how it works: As with all investments, your capital is at risk and investments can go up or down.

    £50 bonus
    etoro logo

    Get £50 bonus if you invest £200+

    18+, UK residents, new customers only. To Claim:

    1. Sign up [via eToro].
    2. Add £200+ within 90 days of registering.
    3. Keep funds for 90+ days.
    4. Get £50 worth of assets within a week of meeting the qualifying criteria

    Click to see full Terms & Conditions on eToro.

    Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

    Get£50
  • Spain v Egypt - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    1. Lamine Yamal | Barcelona & Spain | £200m

    There's surely no one in football that currently has a higher value than Lamine Yamal. At just 18, the Barcelona sensation has arguably proved he's the best player in the world, and all eyes will be on him as he carries the hopes of a nation at the World Cup. Spain are being billed as many people's favourites but if Yamal, who has seen injury curtail the end of his 2025-26 campaign with Barca, doesn't perform in North America, La Roja's hopes could go up in smoke.

    He was the inspiration as Luis de la Fuente won the European Championship two years ago, and has three La Liga titles to his name already. Add the World Cup to that honours list and he'll be well on the way to legendary status. No pressure!

    Current player value: £200m