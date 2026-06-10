World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Norway
Norway were absolutely dominant in securing their qualification for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. They won all 10 of their matches, scoring 37 goals while conceding just five as they produced some truly remarkable results
From their 11-1 thrashing of Moldova to their 3-0 and 4-1 victories over Italy, the Scandinavians did not put a foot wrong, showing impressive organisation so as to allow their supreme individual talents to thrive and lead them towards a long-awaited major tournament appearance.
What to expect
Norway arrive in North America with genuine ambitions of going deep into the tournament. Guided by a ‘golden generation’ of players, there is real belief that they could top a group that also contains France, Senegal and Iraq, such is their firepower and overall momentum.
They have never been further than the last 16 of a World Cup, and matching that should be Norway’s first goal, though they undoubtedly have the talent to go a step or two further.
Man in charge
Stale Solbakken began his coaching career in 2002 with Hamarkameratene, though his greatest successes came during his two spells in charge of FC Copenhagen, which were interrupted by brief experiences with Koln and Wolves.
During his time in Denmark, Solbakken won eight Danish league titles and four Danish Cups, while Copenhagen became a regular presence in European competitions, even reaching the Champions League knockouts.
In December 2020, Solbakken was appointed head coach of Norway, and his early years in charge were challenging, as they failed to qualify for both the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024. Redemption eventually arrived, however, through a flawless qualifying campaign for 2026.
Solbakken’s preferred formation is a modern interpretation of the 4-3-3; high pressing, quick vertical transitions and purposeful attacking football, rather than merely possession for possession’s sake.
MVP
All eyes are on Erling Haaland. The Norwegian superstar carries the World Cup dreams of an entire nation as he prepares to experience football’s biggest stage for the first time.
The technical and emotional leader of the team, the Manchester City goal machine needs little introduction. His performances and statistics speak for themselves: during the eight qualifying matches, he scored 16 goals, matching Robert Lewandowski’s all-time record for goals in a single World Cup qualifying campaign, set ahead of the 2018 tournament.
Norway’s entire attacking system is built around Haaland, and the 25-year-old has no intention of disappointing. A standout World Cup could cement his status as the best player in the world.
One to watch
At just 21, Antonio Nusa possesses such extraordinary talent that he has already been dubbed ‘the Norwegian Neymar’. The winger appears destined for a major breakthrough, and a strong World Cup could be the moment that elevates him to the next level.
Operating primarily from the left flank, Nusa’s greatest weapon is his dribbling ability. He loves to start wide before cutting inside onto his stronger right foot, and is equally effective at providing the final pass. A truly exceptional talent, Nusa tormented Italy’s defence during Norway’s qualifying victory in Oslo last June, and repeated the feat in the return fixture at San Siro.
Now playing for RB Leipzig, Nusa is far from an unknown prospect. Many already view him as one of the most sought-after players on the transfer market, while his price tag is already high. A strong World Cup, though, could drive it even higher.