World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Saudi Arabia

For the third consecutive time, and the seventh overall, Saudi Arabia will be among the teams competing at the World Cup - though they went about it the hard way during AFC qualifying.

Having eased through the second round, they could only finish third in their third-round group behind Japan and Australia, condemning them to two further matches against Indonesia and Iraq.

After a win over the former, a goalless draw with the latter proved enough for the Saudis to punch their ticket, as they edged out Iraq on goals scored in the final standings.