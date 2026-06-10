World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Belgium
Unbeaten in World Cup qualifying since 2009, Belgium secured their place at the 2026 tournament by winning UEFA Group J in relatively straightforward fashion.
The Red Devils made a slow start, drawing against North Macedonia ahead of a dramatic 4-3 victory over Wales, during which Belgium squandered a three-goal lead before Kevin De Bruyne netted the winner. But they soon found their rhythm, finishing the group with five wins and three draws to earn their place at a fourth-straight World Cup.
What to expect
Belgium's ‘golden generation’ may be entering its twilight years, but they are still aiming for one last major achievement in what will likely be the final World Cup for many of the team’s key players. Drawn alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, Belgium are the clear favourites to top Group G, and their ambitions should be to at least reach the quarter-finals.
Unlike previous editions, however, the team arrives with several question marks surrounding some of its most influential players. Both Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne have been hampered by lengthy injuries during the season, and their physical condition could have a major impact on Belgium's tournament.
They will also need to find the right balance in defence, an area of the team that has frequently come under scrutiny since the retirements of Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.
Man in charge
Rudi Garcia became Belgium's head coach in January 2025, succeeding Domenico Todesco.
His main challenge ahead of the World Cup will be managing a dressing room filled with stars, many of whom are no longer at their peak, and if Garcia can strike the right balance between experience and youth, Belgium have the potential to go deep into the tournament.
Garcia, whose previous coaching stops include Roma, Napoli, Marseille and Al-Nassr, primarily uses a 4-2-3-1 formation, which can shift into a 4-3-3 when required - a tactical setup well suited to the strengths of his squad's most important players.
MVP
Despite the abundance of talent in Belgium's squad, Kevin De Bruyne remains the Red Devils’ brightest star.
The 34-year-old endured a difficult first season in Serie A with Napoli, largely due to a serious muscle injury that kept him sidelined for four months. And while the former Manchester City midfielder may no longer possess the explosiveness of his prime, he still has the ability to change a match with a single moment of brilliance.
Belgium's hopes of enjoying a successful World Cup will depend heavily on the condition in which De Bruyne arrives at the tournament. The playmaker will undoubtedly view this summer as an opportunity to make up for a season spent away from the spotlight and to erase the disappointments of Qatar 2022 and Euro 2024, the latter of which saw De Bruyne clash with fans following a string of underwhelming performances.
One to watch
Garcia has had to oversee a generational transition in defence, and he quickly identified Zeno Debast as the cornerstone around which to build Belgium's back line for both the present and the future.
At 22, the Sporting CP centre-back - whose season was disrupted by a knee injury - has already become a key figure for the national team. Comfortable in building from the back, strong in the air, and excellent at reading the game and stepping in front of attackers, Debast possesses all the attributes required for a modern defender, while his pinpoint, long-range passing and outstanding accuracy in possession are almost akin to the very best midfielders.
A strong World Cup could significantly raise Debast’s profile during the transfer window, though an injury means he won't be available until the third group game.