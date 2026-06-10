World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Netherlands
The Netherlands secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup by going unbeaten through UEFA Group G, winning six of their eight games while scoring 27 goals and conceding just four.
They finished three points clear of a resilient Poland side, whom they drew against twice, and top spot was only secured on the final matchday.
It was by no means an easy campaign, but one made considerably smoother by the eight goals of Memphis Depay, who finished as the second-highest scorer in European qualifying.
What to expect
Despite their history in the game, the Netherlands are not regarded as being among the absolute favourites for the tournament, and rather are regarded as one of the stronger dark horses to go deep into the knockout rounds.
Drawn into a tough group containing Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia, the Oranje remain the favourites to come out on top thanks to the quality that runs through their squad, from Virgil van Dijk at the back, through Frenkie de Jong in midfield and into Depay and Cody Gakpo in attack.
They will be without some key injury absentees, however, as Xavi Simons, Jurrien Timber and Matthijs de Ligt have all been ruled out ahead of the tournament, while Jeremie Frimpong and talented midfielder Kees Smit were surprisingly omitted from the final squad. Concerns were raised, meanwhile, following a shock loss to Algeria in the first of their pre-tournament friendlies, and few were allayed in the narrow win over Uzbekistan that followed a few days later.
Man in charge
Ronald Koeman first took charge of the Netherlands in 2018, signing a four-year contract following Dick Advocaat's resignation. However, after guiding the Dutch to the 2019 UEFA Nations League final and securing qualification for Euro 2020, Koeman accepted an offer to manage Barcelona and left the national team.
After two-and-a-half years away, Koeman returned to the Oranje bench in 2023, replacing Louis van Gaal, and has led the Netherlands to two more semi-finals, in the 2023 Nations League and at Euro 2024.
His work, though, remains somewhat divisive in the Netherlands. While Koeman has been praised for introducing several promising young players, he has also been criticised for a style of play that does not always reflect the traditionally attacking philosophy associated with the Dutch school of football inherited from Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff.
MVP
Despite no longer playing in Europe and likely approaching his final major tournament with the Oranje, the Dutch's standout figure remains Memphis Depay.
The all-time leading scorer in Dutch national team history, Depay has surpassed legendary names such as Robin van Persie, Dennis Bergkamp, Arjen Robben, and Ruud van Nistelrooy with his 55 international goals.
At a time when Dutch football lacks a traditional, world-class centre-forward, Koeman will once again look to Depay for goals. The Corinthians forward was the team's driving force during qualification, and averages almost a goal every two matches at international level. However, only six of those strikes have come at major tournaments.
One to watch
A product of Ajax's renowned academy, Brian Brobbey endured a difficult spell in Germany with RB Leipzig, where he was perhaps too hastily labelled a flop. Since then, however, the 24-year-old has rediscovered his best form in England with Sunderland.
Nicknamed ‘Brobbeast’, the powerful striker scored seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats, playing a key role in their remarkable qualification for next season's Europa League.
Brobbey is much more than just a physical presence. He combines strength with pace, is capable of leading the line on his own, and has once again become a decisive force in front of goal. A few years ago, he was being touted as ‘the new Romelu Lukaku’; today, he is a player young footballers look up to in his own right - and one who could help carry the Netherlands deep into the tournament.