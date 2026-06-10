World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Ecuador

Ecuador collected 28 points from their 18 matches in CONMEBOL qualifying, a total that was only bettered by Argentina as they finished ahead of Brazil, Colombia and Uruguay. Remarkably, this came despite a three-point deduction imposed in November 2023 due to La Tri fielding an ineligible player.

The statistics behind Ecuador’s qualification are striking, even if they suggest they could be the least exciting team to watch in North America this summer. They scored just 14 goals in qualifying, but conceded only five, keeping 13 clean sheets.

In the end, their qualification was built on that defensive solidity, even if their games offered few moments of excitement. Of Ecuador’s final five qualifiers, four ended in 0-0 draws, with the fifth a 1-0 win over Brazil.