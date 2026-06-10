World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: Qatar

Qatar’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup marks a historic milestone as, for the first time, they qualified via their own results, with their only previous appearance coming in 2022 when they hosted the tournament. They had to take the scenic route to get there, too.

After easing through the second round of Asian qualifying (their first), they then finished fourth in their third-round group behind Iran, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates after winning only four of their 10 games, conceding 24 goals along the way.

It was there that the turning point arrived. Following the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, Qatar rediscovered balance and consistency. In their decisive fourth-round mini-group alongside the UAE and Oman, Qatar collected four crucial points to book their spot in North America.