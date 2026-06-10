World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: South Korea
South Korea booked their place at the 2026 World Cup after an outstanding campaign in the Asian qualifiers. They remained unbeaten through their 16 matches, winning 11 of them while scoring 40 goals and conceding just eight.
Their results since have been mixed, as while they will have taken heart from wins over the United States, Paraguay and, Ghana, a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Brazil will have knocked Taeguk Warriors' confidence before they were beaten soundly by Ivory Coast and then narrowly by Austria during the March international break.
What to expect
South Korea can be considered serious contenders to qualify for the knockout rounds, although those credentials still need to translate to the pitch, where they will face co-hosts Mexico, as well as Czechia and South Africa in Group A.
Four years ago in Qatar, South Korea reached the round of 16, and matching that achievement in the summer of 2026 should be a realistic and legitimate ambition.
Man in charge
South Korea are coached by Hong Myung-bo, who, at 57, is preparing to lead his country into a second World Cup as head coach.The former defender - himself a veteran of four World Cups as a player - previously managed the national team at the 2014 edition in Brazil, where South Korea were eliminated in the group stage and he was subsequently sacked
Ten years later, Hong returned to the South Korea bench, and though he successfully guided the team to qualification for the finals, he is far from universally popular, with many fans confused by a lack of consistency in selection and tactics that threatens to undermine his squad in North America.
MVP
Son Heung-min is unquestionably South Korea’s brightest star and most iconic player, despite having left European football behind.
After 10 years with Tottenham, Son said goodbye to the Premier League last summer and joined MLS outfit LAFC, where he continues to produce excellent performances despite him approaching his 34th birthday.
He is preparing to once again take centre stage with the national team in what will be his fourth World Cup. Son’s numbers for South Korea speak for themselves: A deep run at the tournament would see the country’s most-capped player reach 150 appearances, while he is within touching distance of equalling Cha Bum-kun’s national record of 56 goals.
One to watch
Among the South Korea players to follow most closely is Lee Kang-in, the highly gifted playmaker who currently plies his trade for Paris Saint-Germain, albeit his opportunities are limited when it comes to the European champions’ biggest games.
With the national team, however, his role is very different. The former Valencia and Mallorca midfielder is one of the key figures in Hong’s tactical setup, and the second World Cup of his career could be the ideal stage for Lee to fully announce himself on the global stage as he aims to pull the strings from the No.10 position.