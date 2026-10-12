How to get Hull City 2026-27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season ticket information

After a decade away, Hull City are finally back in the Premier League and you can see them in live action this season, by booking match tickets today.

Tigers' fans will still be buzzing following their side's Championship play-off final victory against Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium in May, and those high spirits have continued into the new campaign.

Sergej Jakirović's men have recorded impressive displays at home, including a 2-0 win over Man Utd and they've shown resilience on the road, a quality that they will need to maintain during the course of the season, if they are to survive the dreaded drop.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at Hull City matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Hull City fixtures

Date & Time Fixture Tickets Location Sat, Oct 17 (3pm) Fulham vs Hull City Tickets Craven Cottage (Away) Sun, Oct 25 (2pm) Hull City vs Brentford Tickets MKM Stadium (Home) Sat, Oct 31 (3pm) Hull City vs Ipswich Town Tickets MKM Stadium (Home) Sat, Nov 7 (3pm) Arsenal vs Hull City Tickets Emirates Stadium (Away) Sun, Nov 22 (2pm) Hull City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Tickets MKM Stadium (Home) Sun, Nov 29 (2.05pm) Crystal Palace vs Hull City Tickets Selhurst Park (Away) Wed, Dec 2 (8pm) Hull City vs Nottingham Forest Tickets MKM Stadium (Home) Sat, Dec 5 (3pm) Bournemouth vs Hull City Tickets Vitality Stadium (Away) Sat, Dec 12 (3pm) Hull City vs Tottenham Hotspur Tickets MKM Stadium (Home) Sat, Dec 19 (3pm) Manchester City vs Hull City Tickets Etihad Stadium (Away) Sat, Dec 26 (5.30pm) Hull City vs Liverpool Tickets MKM Stadium (Home) Tue, Dec 29 (7.30pm) Hull City vs Leeds United Tickets MKM Stadium (Home) Sat, Jan 2 (3pm) Sunderland vs Hull City Tickets Stadium of Light (Away) Tue, Jan 5 (7.30pm) Nottingham Forest vs Hull City Tickets City Ground (Away)

How to buy Hull City tickets

You can buy official Hull City tickets through the club's eTicketing Portal, by calling the ticket office, or purchasing them in person at the Ticket Office. Season-card holders and members can also list sold-out home seats via the official Hull City Ticket Exchange Guide.

Tickets are typically released in priority phases:

Priority Access : Current or active members get first access to purchase seats before any general release.

General Sale : Only opens if remaining seats are left after the priority windows for members and season-card holders close. For high-demand Premier League fixtures, tickets frequently sell out during the membership/priority stages.

In addition, fans can purchase Hull City match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

How much are Hull City tickets?

Official matchday ticket prices at the MKM Stadium start from £30 for adults, £16 for concessions, and £8 for juniors. The exact price you pay depends on the fixture category (how high-profile the opponent is) and stadium zones (where you sit).

Matches are classified into Category A, B, or C. High-demand fixtures (like against the 'Big Six') fall into Category A, while lower-profile games are Category C.

Base entry-level rates (e.g, the ones shown above) are always calculated using Zone 1 pricing for a Category C fixture. Prices scale upward as the match category or seating tier increases.

Stadium Seating Sections & Zones

The MKM Stadium is designed as a continuous, single-tier bowl, with the exception of the West Stand, which features a second tier. The ground is split into different pricing zones:

Chris Chilton East Stand : A single-tier stand running the length of the pitch. The central blocks offer premium sideline views, while the south-east corner features safe-standing areas popular with vocal home fans.

West Stand : The grandest part of the stadium. The lower tier houses the player dugouts, media, and premium hospitality suites. The elevated second tier (Upper West) sits at the top of the stadium's pricing structure due to its panoramic view.

North Stand : Traditionally houses home supporters, especially the louder singing sections in blocks N1–N5.

South Stand : The designated Family Stand. This area features unreserved seating and represents the value end of the ground's pricing layout.

Away Fan Allocation : Visiting supporters are placed in the North-East corner. This section includes roughly 1,105 safe-standing spaces.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about MKM Stadium

The MKM Stadium is an iconic multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue located in Kingston upon Hull, England. Known for its distinct contemporary architecture, it serves as a unique dual-tenant home for both football and rugby league.

The stadium was conceived in the late 1990s when Hull City Council sold shares in Kingston Communications and used the proceeds to fund a state-of-the-art facility. Built at a cost of £44 million, construction took just 14 months before its official opening in December 2002.

The stadium acts as the home ground for two major clubs, transitioning them from their historic but aging grounds:

Hull City A.F.C. (The Tigers) - the football team moved from Boothferry Park

Hull FC (The Airlie Birds) - the rugby league team moved from The Boulevard

Memorable moments at MKM Stadium

The Inaugural Match (December 2002) : Hull City defeated Sunderland 1-0 in a friendly to claim the newly created 'Raich Carter Trophy'. Steve Melton scored the historic first-ever goal at the ground.

Premier League Launchpad (2008) : Following promotion to the top flight, early home games in the Premier League became stuff of legend, including a famous 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

The Battle of the 11 Men (2003) : Hull FC's first game at the stadium was a Challenge Cup tie against Halifax. Despite two Hull players getting sent off, the 11-man squad fought to a memorable 24-16 victory.

Future Expansion: The stadium's structure was smartly engineered by Arup Sport and Miller Partnership to allow an additional upper tier to be added over the East Stand, which could seamlessly scale the capacity up to 34,000 seats if required.

Hull City records and statistics

Founded in 1904, Hull City Association Football Club (nicknamed The Tigers) boasts a fascinating history shaped by lower-league grit, a dramatic 21st-century ascent to the Premier League, and unforgettable visits to Wembley Stadium.

Club honours and trophy highlights

English 3rd Tier (League One / Division Three) Champions : 4 times

English 2nd Tier(Championship) Play-off winners : 3 times

Individual Player Records

Most Appearances: Andy Davidson (579), Garreth Roberts (487)

Most Goals: Chris Chilton (222), Ken Wagstaff (197)

The 104-Year Wait Ends (2008)

After more than a century of playing in the lower leagues, Hull City reached the top flight for the first time. Local hero Dean Windass scored a breathtaking, first-half volley at Wembley in the Championship Play-Off Final to secure a 1-0 victory over Bristol City. Captain Ian Ashbee famously completed the feat of captaining the club in all four professional tiers.

The 2014 FA Cup Final & European Debut

Hull City reached their first-ever major cup final in 2014. In a blistering start at Wembley, goals from James Chester and Curtis Davies put the Tigers 2-0 up against Arsenal within eight minutes. Arsenal fought back to win 3-2 in extra time, but the historic run earned Hull their first and only campaign in the UEFA Europa League during the 2014-15 season.



