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Championship
team-logoWatford
Vicarage Road Stadium
team-logoMillwall
Book Watford vs Millwall Tickets
Samodra Adi Cipta
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How to get Watford vs Millwall tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Watford
Millwall
Championship

Watford take on Millwall in the Championship. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Watford host Millwall on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford.

Their most recent league encounter took place in January 2026, when Millwall secured a decisive 2-0 victory away at Vicarage Road Stadium. Across their last five head-to-head fixtures, Millwall hold the stronger record, having claimed three victories compared to Watford's single win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Watford vs Millwall, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Watford vs Millwall Championship kick-off?

Watford vs Millwall takes place at Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

crest
Championship - Game Week 19
Vicarage Road Stadium

How to buy Watford vs Millwall Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Watford vs Millwall Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Watford Official Club Website: Tickets can be purchased directly through the official Watford FC ticketing portal for home supporters, subject to availability and membership criteria.
  • Millwall Official Club Website: Away supporters can purchase tickets allocated to Millwall fans through the official Millwall FC ticketing system.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Watford vs Millwall Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Watford vs Millwall Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Adult Tickets: typically range from £25 to £45.
  • Concession and Junior Tickets: Starting around £15 to £25.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission: Generally start around £35 to £60 for standard seats.
  • Premium or High-demand Seating: Can range anywhere from £75 to £150+.
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Watford vs Millwall Championship: Everything you need to know

Watford vs Millwall Form

Watford head into this fixture with a record of two wins, no draws, and three losses across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win over Lincoln City on November 3, though that followed back-to-back defeats to Norwich City (3-2) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (1-0). Across those five games, Watford scored seven goals and conceded ten, with the 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City the low point of that run.

Millwall's last five Championship matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 loss to Birmingham City, which followed a 4-1 win over Derby County on October 31. Neil's side scored eight goals across the five matches but conceded nine, and they are yet to record back-to-back wins in that stretch.

WAT

WAT - Form

CHA
W2-0
WOL
L1-0
NOR
L3-2
LIN
W1-0
MID
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
MIL

MIL - Form

LIN
D2-2
POR
L2-1
DER
W4-1
BIR
L3-0
WBA
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Watford vs Millwall: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in January 2026, when Millwall won 2-0 at Vicarage Road in a Championship fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Millwall have the stronger record, winning three times to Watford's one, with one additional Millwall victory in that sequence. Millwall have scored nine goals to Watford's six across those five meetings.

Head to Head

WatfordDrawMillwall
1
0
4
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
2
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
2
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
2
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
3
FT
Championship
Millwall badge
Millwall
MIL
1
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

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