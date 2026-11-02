How to get Villarreal vs Getafe tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Villarreal host Getafe on Sunday, November 8, 2026 at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

In their most recent encounter on February 14, 2026, Getafe secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Villarreal at the Coliseum. Prior to that fixture, Villarreal claimed a clean 2-0 win on home turf at the Estadio de la Cerámica in December 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Villarreal vs Getafe, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Villarreal vs Getafe LaLiga kick-off?

Villarreal vs Getafe kicks off at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 12 8 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio de la Ceramica

How to buy Villarreal vs Getafe LaLiga tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Villarreal and Getafe at the Estadio de la Cerámica, you have several options depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website: Purchasing directly through Villarreal CF Official Website is the safest and most direct method for home-end seats, though initial ticket releases are often prioritized for club members and season ticket holders.

Purchasing directly through Villarreal CF Official Website is the safest and most direct method for home-end seats, though initial ticket releases are often prioritized for club members and season ticket holders. Away Section: If you are supporting Getafe, tickets should typically be purchased through Getafe's official channels or club ticket office for the designated visitor section.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Villarreal vs Getafe LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Villarreal vs Getafe LaLiga fixture vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official club channels or use secondary ticket platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

Standard general admission tickets purchased directly from the club typically range from €30 to €100, depending on the exact tier and seating location inside the Estadio de la Cerámica (such as Fondo, Preferencia, or Tribuna).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard category seats starting prices for this fixture beginning around €50 to €130 .

starting prices for this fixture beginning around . Premium seating options, category 1 tickets, or VIP hospitality packages frequently range from €180 to upwards of €600 depending on market demand and seat location.

Villarreal vs Getafe LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Villarreal vs Getafe Form

Villarreal head into this fixture with two wins, no draws, and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Levante in LaLiga, following a 1-3 victory away at Malaga. The Yellow Submarine scored eight goals across those five games but conceded ten, with the defensive record a clear area of concern. Three consecutive defeats before that two-match winning run point to a squad still finding its consistency.

Getafe have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their best recent result was a 1-0 win over Malaga on September 20, while draws against Deportivo de A Coruna and Celta Vigo bookended defeats to Real Betis and Osasuna. Bordalas's side have scored three goals and conceded four across that run, reflecting a cautious but at times brittle defensive shape.

Villarreal vs Getafe: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Getafe beat Villarreal 2-1 at home in LaLiga. Before that, Villarreal won 2-0 when the sides met at the Estadio de la Ceramica in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Getafe hold two wins to Villarreal's two, with one match ending level, making this a genuinely open contest based on recent history.