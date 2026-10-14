Union Berlin host FC Köln on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at the Alte Foersterei in Berlin.

Their most recent Bundesliga meeting took place in May 2026 at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, resulting in a dramatic 2-2 draw. That previous fixture saw 1. FC Union Berlin fight back late through goals from Tom Rothe and Livan Burcu to cancel out earlier strikes from 1. FC Köln's Marius Bülter and Said El Mala.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Union Berlin vs FC Köln, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Union Berlin vs FC Koeln Bundesliga kick-off?

Union Berlin vs FC Köln kicks off at the Alte Foersterei in Berlin, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

How to buy Union Berlin vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the primary options available for securing tickets to the Bundesliga fixture between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticket Shops: The most direct and face-value method is through the official ticketing portals of either 1. FC Union Berlin or 1. FC Köln. Tickets for home matches typically go through a member pre-sale phase or a ballot/lottery system before any general sale.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Union Berlin vs FC Koeln Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Bundesliga fixture between 1. FC Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Tickets (Stehplatz): €14 to €16 (concessions available from approx. €12 to €14.50)

Seated Tickets (Sitzplatz - Categories 1 to 4): €30 to €48 (concessions available from approx. €28 to €46)

Children's Tickets (Ages 6–12): €7 to €24 depending on the specific section

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Listing Minimums: Starting around €120 to €150 depending on demand.

Average Resale Market Rates: Prices heavily fluctuate based on seat location and availability, frequently averaging between €350 and €1,100+ for high-demand Bundesliga fixtures at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln Form

Union Berlin come into this match in poor form, with one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent match was a friendly win over Rijeka, but that came sandwiched between heavy Bundesliga losses, including a 7-0 defeat to Bayern Munich and a 4-0 reverse against Bayer Leverkusen. Union have scored just five goals in their last five matches while conceding 17, a defensive record that underlines the scale of their problems.

FC Köln's recent form is similarly inconsistent. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent Bundesliga outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Hamburger SV, and they were also beaten 4-1 by VfB Stuttgart earlier in the run. A 3-2 win over Hoffenheim and a DFB-Pokal victory over Würzburger Kickers provide some encouragement, but Köln have conceded freely throughout this stretch.

Union Berlin vs FC Koeln: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 2-2 at the Alte Foersterei in May 2026, a result that continued a pattern of tight, competitive encounters. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Union Berlin have won twice, Köln have won once, and two games have ended level. Union have a strong home record in this fixture, winning both previous meetings at the Alte Foersterei included in this run.