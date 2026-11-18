St. Truiden host Ajax on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden.

Their only previous recorded meeting took place in a pre-season club friendly on July 9, 2024, where Ajax comfortably defeated St. Truiden 4–0. This UEFA Conference League matchday clash represents a massive milestone for St. Truiden as they test themselves on the European stage against a historically decorated powerhouse.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for St. Truiden vs Ajax, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is St.Truiden vs Ajax Conference League kick-off?

St. Truiden vs Ajax at Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium in Sint-Truiden on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

How to buy St.Truiden vs Ajax Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming St.Truiden vs Ajax Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official St. Truiden (Sint-Truidense VV) Ticketing Channels: The primary and most secure method to purchase home section tickets is directly through the official STVV ticketing portal on their club website, where supporters can register for club ticketing accounts.

The primary and most secure method to purchase home section tickets is directly through the official STVV ticketing portal on their club website, where supporters can register for club ticketing accounts. Away Section Tickets (Ajax Supporters): Tickets for travelling Ajax fans are distributed exclusively via AFC Ajax's official ticketing channels and are subject to the club's away-match loyalty point system and allocation rules.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do St.Truiden vs Ajax Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the St.Truiden vs Ajax Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Tickets: Range from €20 to €32 .

Range from . Student & Youth Tickets: Concession tickets for students (under 23/24) range between €15 and €17 , while children under 12 years old are priced from €12 to €15 .

Concession tickets for students (under 23/24) range between , while children under 12 years old are priced from . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Typically scaling upwards from €75 to €95+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Minimum Resale Prices: RGenerally start around €120 to €250 .

RGenerally start around . Average Resale Market Prices: Averaging around €400 to €520.

St.Truiden vs Ajax Conference League: Everything you need to know

St.Truiden vs Ajax Form

St. Truiden have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 victory over Zulte Waregem in the First Division A on November 8, following a 1-1 Conference League draw with Brann on November 5. Earlier in the run, they beat FC Midtjylland 1-0 away in the Conference League, though back-to-back league losses to OH Leuven and Club Brugge preceded that win. St. Truiden scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Ajax have won four of their last five matches and have not lost in that period, with their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at FC Twente on November 8. Their most dominant result was a 6-1 Conference League win over FC Midtjylland on November 5. They also beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 and Atalanta 2-0 in that stretch. Ajax scored eleven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

St.Truiden vs Ajax: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the available data came in a pre-season friendly on July 9, 2024, when Ajax beat St. Truiden 4-0. There are no competitive head-to-head fixtures on record between the clubs in the dataset provided.