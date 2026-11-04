Slovan Bratislava host Real Betis on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava.

ŠK Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis have no prior competitive history, making this upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture their very first official meeting. Set to take place at the Tehelné pole stadium, this match represents a crucial milestone for both clubs as they battle for points in the expanded Champions League league stage.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Champions League kick-off?

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis kicks off at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 National Football Stadium

How to buy Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Champions League tickets?

Here are the options and channels available for purchasing tickets to the Galatasaray vs Aston Villa Champions League match at RAMS Park:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Check the official websites of both ŠK Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis for direct member sales, general public ticket releases, and box office information.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated price details for the UEFA Champions League fixture between Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis, categorized by ticket source:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard / General Admission: Range from approximately €30 to €90 , depending on tier levels and seating blocks.

Range from approximately , depending on tier levels and seating blocks. VIP & Hospitality Packages: Generally start around €150 to €350+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Corner Sections: Standard upper bowl or corner view seats start around €30 to €135 .

Standard upper bowl or corner view seats start around . Longside / Lower Stand Sections: Generally range from €160 to €250+ .

Generally range from . Premium / High-Demand Blocks: Average resale values going up to €280 to €400+ due to high demand for Champions League fixtures.

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Champions League: Everything you need to know

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis Form

Slovan Bratislava have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Champions League defeat to Roma, which followed a 3-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the Slovak 1. Liga. They also lost 3-0 to VfB Stuttgart in Europe during this run, with their only other points coming from a 1-1 draw with Skalica and a 2-1 away win at Komarno.

Real Betis have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord, and they also recorded a 3-2 victory over Porto in Europe during this stretch. A 5-2 defeat to Barcelona represents their only loss, while a 5-2 win over Osasuna and a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna complete the picture. Betis have scored eleven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Slovan Bratislava vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Slovan Bratislava and Real Betis. This fixture may represent the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.