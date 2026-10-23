How to get Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

In their most recent league meeting back in January 2026, Celta Vigo secured a comfortable 3-0 victory on home soil at Balaídos. Prior to that defeat, Rayo enjoyed strong spells in this fixture, including a 2-1 home victory over Celta in January 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo LaLiga kick-off?

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo kicks off at Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in Madrid on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 11 31 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

How to buy Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, you can look into several primary and secondary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Website: The most direct and secure method is purchasing through Rayo Vallecano's official portal (rayovallecano.es). General sale tickets typically become available a few weeks or days leading up to the match, though availability can be very limited due to the stadium's smaller capacity.

Matchday Box Office: Subject to availability, physical tickets can sometimes be bought directly at the Estadio de Vallecas ticket windows prior to kick-off, though relying on this for LaLiga fixtures carries a high risk of sell-outs.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming LaLiga fixture between Rayo Vallecano and Celta Vigo vary depending on whether you purchase directly through official club avenues or turn to secondary resale platforms:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: Typically range from approximately €30 to €90 , depending closely on the specific stand and section chosen inside the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas.

Longside / Premium Lower Tiers: Can scale between €90 and €150+ for prime central views, though availability through official general sales is severely limited due to the stadium's compact capacity and high number of season-ticket holders.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier: Start around €40 to €50 for restricted views or upper-tier seats.

Mid-Range / Sideline Seating: Commonly listed between €80 and €150 , fluctuating based on demand and overall team form.

Premium / VIP Resale Packages: Prime locations or high-demand spots can range upwards of €200 to €400+ depending on the specific broker and seat availability.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo Form

Rayo Vallecano have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Osasuna on September 19, following a 2-1 win over Espanyol. Rayo also won 3-2 against Racing Santander in that run, though they were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid and 5-2 by Barcelona. They scored 11 goals and conceded 13 across those five fixtures.

Celta Vigo have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent LaLiga outing produced a 5-0 win over Racing Santander on September 19, and they drew 1-1 with Malaga and 1-1 with Getafe in the league before that. Celta also drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad and lost 1-0 to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League during this period. They scored eight goals and conceded three across those five games.

Rayo Vallecano vs Celta Vigo: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when Celta Vigo won 3-0 at home in LaLiga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, the series is closely contested: Celta have won two, Rayo have won two, and one match has ended level. The fixture at Vallecas has historically been competitive, with Rayo winning 2-1 at home in January 2025 and the sides drawing 1-1 there in September 2025.