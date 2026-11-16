How to get Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Queens Park Rangers host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at Ewood Park in Blackburn.

QPR previously claimed a 2-1 victory at Loftus Road in October 2017 during that same competitive era. Across their last five recorded fixtures played between 2016 and 2018 in the Championship, both clubs evenly split the encounters with two wins apiece alongside one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship kick-off?

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at Loftus Road in London on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 20 8 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Loftus Road

How to buy Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official ticket portals or box offices of Queens Park Rangers or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Matchday Ticket: Typically range from approximately £25 to £45.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Tickets: Start from around £50 .

Start from around . The Average Market: Approximately £78 .

Approximately . Premium Seating or High-Demand Upper-Tier: Scale upwards to £120.

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship: Everything you need to know

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Form

QPR have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 victory over Lincoln City, and they also claimed a 5-0 win over Swansea City earlier in the run. The defeats came against Southampton, who beat them 4-1, and Birmingham City, who won 3-0. QPR have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, reflecting a side capable of attacking output but prone to defensive lapses.

Wolves have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five Championship games. They drew 1-1 with Wrexham most recently and followed a 1-2 win at Bristol City with a 3-0 victory over Cardiff City before that. Peixoto's side have also beaten Watford 1-0 and drawn 1-1 with Portsmouth in that run, scoring seven goals and conceding just three across the five matches.

Queens Park Rangers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2018, when Wolves won 2-1 at home in the Championship. Across the last five recorded fixtures between the clubs, each side has won twice, with one draw, and all five matches were played in the Championship between 2016 and 2018. QPR won 2-1 at home in October 2017, while Wolves took victory in two of the three meetings played in the 2016-17 season.