Parma host Fiorentina on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma.

Their most recent clash in March 2026 ended in a hard-fought 0-0 draw in Florence, leaving Fiorentina still searching for their first league win over the Crociati since 2020. Parma claimed the sole victory in that recent stretch with a 1-0 home triumph at the Ennio Tardini in December 2025, while the other three matches finished level.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Parma vs Fiorentina, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Parma Calcio 1913 vs Fiorentina Serie A kick-off?

Parma vs Fiorentina kicks off at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma on Sunday, December 13, 2026.

How to buy Parma Calcio 1913 vs Fiorentina Serie A tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Parma Calcio 1913 vs Fiorentina Serie A match:

1. Official Club Channels

Parma Calcio 1913 Official Ticketing Portal: The primary and most reliable source for tickets is Parma's official club website ( parmacalcio1913.com ), where tickets typically go on sale to general buyers a few weeks before kick-off after priority windows for season ticket holders and club members close.

The primary and most reliable source for tickets is Parma's official club website ( ), where tickets typically go on sale to general buyers a few weeks before kick-off after priority windows for season ticket holders and club members close. ACF Fiorentina Away Section Channels: If you are supporting the visiting team, away-end tickets (Settore Ospiti) must be purchased through Fiorentina's official ticketing channels and are usually subject to Italian fan ID requirements (Tessera del Tifoso) and nominal identification checks upon entry.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Parma Calcio 1913 vs Fiorentina Serie A tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Parma Calcio 1913 vs Fiorentina Serie A fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Curva / Goal Stands (Curva Nord / Curva Sud): Generally start around €25 to €35 .

Generally start around . Distinti / Side Stands: Ranges roughly from €40 to €60 .

Ranges roughly from . Tribuna Laterale (Lateral Grandstands): Typically cost between €60 and €100 .

Typically cost between . Tribuna Centrale Petitot (Central Main Stand): Priced at around €120 or more.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper/Outer Corner Sections (e.g., Curva/Corner Blocks): Start around €35 to €50 .

Start around . Standard Side and Longside Seats: Average between €70 and €130 .

Average between . VIP and Premium Central Hospitality: Can scale upwards of €150 to €200+.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Fiorentina Serie A: Everything you need to know

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Fiorentina Form

Parma have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five Serie A matches, scoring four goals and conceding nine across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-2 home defeat to Bologna. The standout performance in that sequence was a 3-0 victory over Atalanta, though losses to Torino and Lazio either side of it underline the inconsistency.

Fiorentina have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five Serie A outings, scoring eleven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent match was a 2-2 draw with Juventus. A 4-2 win at Sassuolo was the highlight of the run, though a 1-3 defeat at Como and a 1-2 loss at Inter show the Viola remain vulnerable on the road.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Fiorentina: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a 0-0 draw at the Artemio Franchi on 8 March 2026 in Serie A. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Parma have won once, Fiorentina have won none, and there have been three draws. The only victory in the recent run came when Parma beat Fiorentina 1-0 at the Tardini in December 2025.