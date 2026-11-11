How to get Monaco vs Angers tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Monaco host Angers on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Monaco and Angers have built a competitive Ligue 1 history, with their most recent league encounter taking place in February 2026, when Monaco secured a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Stade Louis II. Across their last five head-to-head fixtures across all competitions, Monaco hold the upper hand with three victories, while Angers managed a single win during that run alongside one draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Monaco vs Angers, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Monaco vs Angers Ligue 1 kick-off?

Monaco vs Angers kicks off at the Stade Louis II in Monaco, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

Ligue 1 - Game Week 13 5 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Stade Louis II, Monaco

How to buy Monaco vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Monaco vs Angers Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official AS Monaco Club Website: The primary and most reliable source to purchase standard tickets directly is through the official AS Monaco ticketing portal, where you can select seating categories across the Stade Louis II.

The primary and most reliable source to purchase standard tickets directly is through the official AS Monaco ticketing portal, where you can select seating categories across the Stade Louis II. Official Angers SCO Channels: For traveling away supporters, tickets are typically distributed through Angers SCO's official ticketing platform or allocated directly to their supporter groups.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Monaco vs Angers Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Monaco vs Angers Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Category Tickets: Starting around €35 to €50 .

Starting around . Mid-Tier & Longside Seats: Typically range between €60 to €100 .

Typically range between . Hospitality and VIP Packages: Can range from €150.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside & Upper Tier Options: Starting around €48 to €58 .

Starting around . General Admission & Mid-Tier Seats: Frequently listed between €65 and €120 .

Frequently listed between . Premium Resale & VIP Sections: Can range from €140 up to €400+.

Monaco vs Angers Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Monaco vs Angers Form

Monaco have won one, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Ligue 1 matches, with their most recent league outing ending in a 3-1 defeat to Paris FC on November 1. They drew 1-1 with Lille before that, and their only league win in the run was a 1-0 victory over Lorient, though they also recorded a 3-0 Conference League win over Freiburg and a 1-2 away victory against CSKA Sofia in Europe.

Angers have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Ligue 1 games. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Lyon, and they also suffered a 5-1 loss to Brest and a 2-5 defeat to Marseille in that period. Their only win came against Troyes, a 2-0 result in September, while a goalless draw with Lorient provided some defensive solidity.

Monaco vs Angers: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Monaco beat Angers 2-0 at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Monaco have won three times compared to one win for Angers, with one match ending in a draw. The only Angers victory in that run came in November 2024, when they won 1-0 at the Stade Louis II.