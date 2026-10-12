How to get Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Mainz 05 host Werder Bremen on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the MEWA Arena in Mainz.

In their most recent league matchup in March 2026, Mainz secured a 2–0 away victory at the Weser Stadium thanks to goals from Paul Nebel and Lee Jae-sung. Despite that recent defeat, Werder Bremen hold the advantage across recent head-to-head encounters, having won four of the last six competitive fixtures between the two sides.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga kick-off?

Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen kicks off at the MEWA Arena in Mainz, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 7 24 Oct 2026 - 09:30 MEWA Arena

How to buy Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets?

Here are the main options for purchasing tickets for the Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Mainz 05 Ticket Shop: The primary and safest way to purchase home tickets is directly through the official 1. FSV Mainz 05 online ticket portal. Tickets are typically released first to club members before going on general sale to the public.

Werder Bremen Official Away Allocation: For fans supporting the visiting team, tickets for the away section are made available through the official SV Werder Bremen ticket portal, usually prioritizing official club members and fan clubs.

Mewa Arena Box Office: If tickets do not sell out in advance, remaining tickets can be purchased directly at the stadium ticket counters in Mainz on matchday.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen match at the Mewa Arena vary depending on whether you purchase official club face-value tickets or use secondary marketplaces.

1. Official Face-Value Prices (Club Portal)

Standing Terrace (Stehplatz): €14 – €22

Standard Seating Categories: €27 – €55

Category 1 & Prime Central Seats: €58 – €76

VIP & Hospitality Packages: €150 – €300+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level Resale Seats: €45 – €60

Average Seating & Midfield Views: €75 – €160

VIP & Hospitality Resale: €250 – €1,000+

Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen Form

Mainz arrive with a record of three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches, scoring 18 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga, while their biggest result of the period was a 9-0 DFB-Pokal victory over VfB Krieschow. The solitary defeat came at Eintracht Frankfurt, where they lost 1-3.

Werder Bremen have won three and drawn one of their last five competitive games, with one defeat, scoring ten goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Bundesliga win over Augsburg, following a 1-1 draw with FC Köln. The low point of their recent run was a 4-1 loss at Freiburg on the opening Bundesliga weekend.

Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on 15 March 2026 in the Bundesliga, when Mainz won 2-0 away at Werder Bremen. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Werder Bremen have won three times to Mainz's one, with one draw — though Mainz's victory in that most recent encounter shows they are capable of turning the historical tide. The five matches have produced a combined 11 goals.