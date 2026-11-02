Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
LaLiga
team-logoLevante
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia
team-logoElche
Book Levante vs Elche Tickets
GOAL-e
Assisted by

How to get Levante vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Levante
Elche
LaLiga

Levante take on Elche in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Levante host Elche on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia.

In their most recent league encounter in January 2026, Levante edged out Elche in a thrilling 3-2 victory at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Earlier in the 2025–26 campaign, Elche claimed a solid 2-0 win over Levante on home turf.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Levante vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Book Levante vs Elche TicketsBuy Now

When is Levante vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

Levante vs Elche kicks off at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 13
Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

How to buy Levante vs Elche LaLiga tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming Levante vs Elche LaLiga match at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, you typically have a few primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Levante UD Official Website: As the home team, Levante sells individual match tickets directly through their official ticketing portal. This is usually the safest and most reliable way to secure face-value tickets.
  • Elche CF Ticketing: If you are supporting the visiting side, Elche usually receives an allocation of away-section tickets for their traveling supporters, which can be requested through their official club channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
Book Levante vs Elche TicketsBuy Now

How much do Levante vs Elche LaLiga tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket cost categories and price points for the Levante vs Elche LaLiga fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / Upper Tiers (Gol Alto / General Admission): Generally start around €30 to €50 for standard matches, depending on the opponent and location in the upper bowls.
  • Longside / Lower Tiers (Tribuna / Lateral): Mid-tier and lower-bowl seats closer to the pitch generally range from €60 to €110 through official club sales.
  • VIP / Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences with catering and prime seating usually start around €150 to €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Shortside Resale: Generally start around €135 to €145.
  • Category 2 / Standard Seating: Standard views commonly range from €140 to €160.
  • Category 1 / Premium Longside Resale: Premium sideline seats or high-demand often range from €175 to €210+ depending on availability.
Book Levante vs Elche TicketsBuy Now

Levante vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Levante vs Elche Form

Levante go into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao, which followed a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna. Earlier in the run, a 3-3 draw with Sevilla showed Levante's capacity to score freely, though the 1-3 defeat to Villarreal and a 2-4 loss to Barcelona underline the defensive vulnerabilities Castro's side have yet to resolve. Across those five matches, Levante scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Elche arrive with a run of one win, three draws and one defeat from their last five LaLiga outings. Their most recent matches produced back-to-back goalless draws against Villarreal and Celta Vigo, while their only win in the period was a 1-3 victory at Espanyol. A 2-3 defeat to Real Madrid and a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao complete the picture. Anselmi's side have scored just five goals across those five fixtures, a return that will concern the visiting camp.

LEV

LEV - Form

SEV
D3-3
COR
D1-1
ATH
W3-1
RSO
L2-1
ATM
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ELC

ELC - Form

CEL
D0-0
VIL
D0-0
RAY
W0-3
PIN
W1-3
VAL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Levante vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on January 23, 2026, when Levante won 3-2 at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Before that, Elche claimed a 2-0 home victory in August 2025 in their first LaLiga encounter of that campaign. Across the last five head-to-head matches, which span LaLiga and the Segunda Division, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and a combined 19 goals have been scored across those fixtures.

Head to Head

LevanteDrawElche
3
1
1
LaLiga
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
3
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
0
FT
Segunda Division
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
3
FT
Segunda Division
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
1
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
Segunda Division
Levante badge
Levante
LEV
3
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
FT
10Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google