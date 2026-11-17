LASK host Fenerbahce on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

The two sides previously crossed paths in a pre-season friendly on July 14, 2026, where Fenerbahçe edged out a tight 2-1 victory. Entering this league phase matchday at the Raiffeisen Arena, LASK has demonstrated strong continental capability, highlighted by an impressive 4-0 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for LASK vs Fenerbahce, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is LASK vs Fenerbahce Champions League kick-off?

LASK vs Fenerbahce kicks off at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 9 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Raiffeisen Arena

How to buy LASK vs Fenerbahce Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming LASK vs Fenerbahce Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official LASK Club Channels: Priority and general sale tickets are primarily available directly through LASK's official ticketing portal for supporters purchasing home section seats at the Raiffeisen Arena.

Priority and general sale tickets are primarily available directly through LASK's official ticketing portal for supporters purchasing home section seats at the Raiffeisen Arena. Official Fenerbahçe Club Channels: Away supporters looking to attend the match in the designated visiting section typically purchase tickets allocated through Fenerbahçe's official ticketing system and membership channels.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do LASK vs Fenerbahce Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the LASK vs Fenerbahce Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Tiers: Typically start around €40 to €75 .

Typically start around . Upper/Central Categories: Typically range between €90 and €150.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Lower-Tier / Standing Sections: Start at approximately €195 to €240 .

Start at approximately . Longside / Premium Blocks: Generally cost between €350 and €710 .

Generally cost between . VIP / Hospitality & High-Demand Blocks: Scale upwards from €780 to over €1,130.

LASK vs Fenerbahce Champions League: Everything you need to know

LASK vs Fenerbahce Form

LASK have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 away win over Ried in the Bundesliga, and they beat Slovan Bratislava 4-0 in the Champions League earlier in the run. Their only loss came against Salzburg, a 3-1 Bundesliga defeat. Across those five matches, LASK scored 14 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded side capable of producing high-scoring results.

Fenerbahce have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 Super Lig win at Corum FK, which followed their notable 3-2 Champions League victory over Liverpool. However, they lost to both Goztepe and Galatasaray in the Super Lig during that stretch. Across those five matches, Fenerbahce scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

LASK vs Fenerbahce: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between LASK and Fenerbahce came in a pre-season friendly on July 14, 2026, which Fenerbahce won 2-1. With just one match in the dataset, no broader head-to-head pattern can be established, making this Champions League fixture effectively the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.