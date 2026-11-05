How to get Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Ipswich Town host Aston Villa on Saturday, November 28, 2026 at Portman Road in Ipswich.

Their recent top-flight encounters have been closely contested, resulting in back-to-back draws when they met during the 2024–25 Premier League season. Their September 2024 clash at Portman Road ended in an entertaining 2-2 draw, featuring goals from both sides.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Premier League kick-off?

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa at Portman Road in Ipswich, on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Portman Road

How to buy Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Ipswich Town or Aston Villa club websites, subject to availability, club memberships, and loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated price breakdowns and options for Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission Adult Tickets: Typically range from £28 to £48, depending on seat location and match categorization set by Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Listings: Starting prices around £107+ for upper and lower tier seating due to high demand.

Starting prices around for upper and lower tier seating due to high demand. VIP Hospitality Packages: Generally start from approximately £356.

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Premier League: Everything you need to know

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Form

Ipswich have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring six goals and conceding nine. Their only victory in that run came against Fulham, a 2-1 home win, while they lost 3-2 to Manchester City and fell to Arsenal 4-2 in the Carabao Cup. A 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest was their most recent outing, and back-to-back defeats to City and Everton earlier in the sequence highlight a vulnerability against top-half opposition.

Aston Villa arrive in considerably stronger form, winning four of their last five games across all competitions with just one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City, and they also recorded a 6-0 thrashing of Fenerbahce and a 3-1 victory over Viking in the Champions League. Villa drew 2-2 with Brentford in their only dropped points during this run, scoring 12 goals across the five games.

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs last met in February 2025, when the game at Villa Park ended 1-1 in the Premier League. Before that, a September 2024 meeting at Portman Road also finished level, 2-2, meaning the most recent two Premier League encounters between these sides have both ended in draws. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Villa have the stronger record, with wins in the Championship fixtures included in the dataset alongside those two top-flight stalemates.