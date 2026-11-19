Fulham host Brentford on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 at Craven Cottage in London.

Recently, Fulham have seized control of the derby, entering this clash on a four-match unbeaten run against the Bees. The Cottagers claimed a decisive 3–1 home victory at Craven Cottage in September 2025 before holding Brentford to a hard-fought 0–0 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium in their most recent encounter in April 2026.

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When is Fulham vs Brentford Premier League kick-off?

Fulham vs Brentford kicks off at Craven Cottage in London on Saturday, Desember 12, 2026 .

How to buy Fulham vs Brentford Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Fulham vs Brentford Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Fulham FC Official Website: If you are sitting in the home sections at Craven Cottage, tickets are primarily sold through Fulham's official ticketing platform. These usually go on sale to club members first, with any remaining seats released to general sale depending on availability.

If you are sitting in the home sections at Craven Cottage, tickets are primarily sold through Fulham's official ticketing platform. These usually go on sale to club members first, with any remaining seats released to general sale depending on availability. Brentford FC Official Website: If you are supporting the Bees, away tickets are allocated through Brentford's official ticketing portal and are distributed to season ticket holders and away-match members based on loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Fulham vs Brentford Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Fulham vs Brentford Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Fulham Official Home Stand Tickets (Adults): Typically range from £63 to £125.

Typically range from Brentford Official Away Allocation Tickets (Adults): Generally start at £30.30 .

Generally start at . Official Matchday Hospitality Packages: Typically range from £210 to £400+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Secondary Resale (Standard Seats): Start at around £60 to £110 .

Start at around . Average / Mid-Tier Resale Seats: Ranges between £165 and £220 .

Ranges between . Away Section Resale (Brentford End): Usually starting around £190 to £230+.

Fulham vs Brentford Premier League: Everything you need to know

Fulham vs Brentford Form

Fulham have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Newcastle United, while they also drew 1-1 with Aston Villa. The Cottagers claimed away victories at Coventry City and Hull City during this run, with their only defeat a 0-1 Carabao Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Fulham scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Brentford's last five matches produced one win, two draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League loss to Brighton, which followed a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. The Bees drew 1-1 with Hull City and lost 1-2 to Liverpool in the league, as well as suffering a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland. Across the five games, Brentford scored six goals and conceded seven.

Fulham vs Brentford: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on April 18, 2026, when the match at Brentford's ground ended 0-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Fulham hold the better record with two wins to Brentford's one, with two matches ending in draws. Fulham's standout result in that run was a 3-1 home victory in September 2025.