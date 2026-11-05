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Premier League
team-logoFulham
Craven Cottage
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Book Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Tickets
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How to get Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
Premier League

Fulham take on AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Fulham host Bournemouth on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Craven Cottage in London.

In their most recent meeting on May 9, 2026, Bournemouth secured a narrow 1-0 away victory against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Prior to that, Bournemouth also comfortably took the three points with a 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Fulham vs Bournemouth, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League kick-off?

Fulham vs Bournemouth takes place at Craven Cottage in London, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 12
Craven Cottage

How to buy Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official Fulham FC and AFC Bournemouth club websites to buy tickets directly through their official ticket portals, subject to availability, membership tiers, and loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated price breakdowns and options for Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League tickets:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission: Generally start around £35 to £56 for lower-demand or standard views, ranging up to £125 for prime regular seating.
  • Hospitality Packages: Starting upwards of £175 to £395+ depending on the specific lounge or suite package selected.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resale Tickets: Generally start around £64, with average market prices hovering around £170 depending on availability and section.
  • Premium & VIP Resale: Can scale anywhere from £230 to over £700+ per ticket as matchday approaches.
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Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Premier League: Everything you need to know

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth Form

Fulham head into this match with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 0-1 Premier League win at Coventry City, and they also claimed a 1-0 victory over Hull City in that run. Their only defeat came against Ipswich Town, where they fell 2-1. Across those five matches, Fulham scored seven goals and conceded five, with a Carabao Cup win over West Ham United also included in the sequence.

Bournemouth's recent form reads four wins from five matches, with their sole defeat a heavy 5-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League. Since then, the Cherries have been in commanding form — winning 3-0 against Sturm Graz, 2-0 against Sunderland, 3-0 against AC Milan in the Europa League, and 3-0 at Manchester United. They have scored eleven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, including back-to-back clean sheets in their most recent two outings.

FUL

FUL - Form

IPS
L2-1
HUL
W1-0
COV
W0-1
CRY
L0-1
AVL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOU

BOU - Form

SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
MUN
W0-3
AVL
W3-0
LEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Bournemouth won 1-0 at Craven Cottage in a Premier League fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bournemouth have won three and Fulham one, with one match ending in a draw. The previous encounter at Craven Cottage in December 2024 finished 2-2, while Bournemouth won 3-1 on their own ground in October 2025.

Head to Head

FulhamDrawAFC Bournemouth
1
1
3
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
1
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

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