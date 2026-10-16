How to get Elche vs Valencia tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elche host Valencia on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at Martinez Valero in Elche.

Historically, Valencia holds the upper hand in this regional fixture, claiming seven wins compared to Elche's three victories across their past encounters. In their most recent LaLiga meeting on April 11, 2026, Elche secured a narrow 1-0 victory at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero thanks to a decisive second-half goal from Lucas Cepeda.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elche vs Valencia, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elche vs Valencia LaLiga kick-off?

Elche vs Valencia kicks off at Martinez Valero in Elche on Sunday, on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

How to buy Elche vs Valencia LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the upcoming Elche vs Valencia LaLiga match at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, you have a few primary avenues depending on availability:

1. Official Club Channels

You can check directly through Elche CF's official ticketing portal. This is the safest way to purchase tickets at face value, though general sale availability depends on club membership demand and season ticket holder releases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Elche vs Valencia LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Elche vs Valencia LaLiga match varies depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or the secondary ticket market:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: Typically ranges from €30 to €90 , depending on how high up or central the section is in the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Away Sector Tickets: Usually priced between €30 and €60 (though availability is restricted and often requires registration via the visiting club).

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Higher-tier packages with premium perks can range upwards of €150 to €300+ .

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Minimum Prices: Listings typically start around €55 to €65 for upper-tier or goal-end views.

Category 1 & Prime Seating: Better views along the sidelines or lower tiers generally range from €140 to €200+ .

Average Market Price: Listings average around €320 to €350 depending on general demand and ticket scarcity.

Elche vs Valencia LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Elche vs Valencia Form

Elche have not won in their last five LaLiga matches, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 loss to Espanyol on September 18, and they also fell 2-3 to Real Madrid earlier in the month. A 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao is their only point from three home and away fixtures either side of it. Elche have scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five games.

Valencia's form makes equally grim reading. They have won just once in their last five matches, with four defeats and no draws in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 2-3 loss to Real Sociedad on September 20, following a 0-1 win over Deportivo Alaves the week before. The 0-5 defeat to Barcelona on September 6 remains the defining result of their campaign so far. Valencia have scored four goals and conceded twelve across those five outings.

Elche vs Valencia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on April 11, 2026, when Elche won 1-0 at Estadio Martinez Valero. Before that, the two clubs drew 1-1 in Valencia on January 10, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Elche hold the edge with two wins to Valencia's one, with two matches ending level.