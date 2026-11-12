How to get Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Charlton Athletic host Birmingham City on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at The Valley in London.

In recent head-to-head league meetings during the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign, Charlton secured a narrow 1-0 home victory at The Valley after playing out a 1-1 draw at St Andrew's earlier that season. Their rivalry also featured tightly contested fixtures in EFL League One and the EFL Cup during the 2024-25 season, keeping competitive stakes high between the two clubs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship kick-off?

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City at The Valley in London on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 19 5 Dec 2026 - 10:00 The Valley, Charlton

How to buy Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Charlton Athletic ticket portal or the Birmingham City away ticketing section for authorized seating allocations.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult General Admission: £25 to £35 depending on the seating tier and stand location at The Valley.

£25 to £35 depending on the seating tier and stand location at The Valley. Concession Tickets (Seniors and Young Adults): £18 to £25.

£18 to £25. Junior Tickets (Under-18): £10 to £15.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seating: £45 to £75.

£45 to £75. Premium / Longside Seating: £85 to £130+.

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Championship: Everything you need to know

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City Form

Charlton have taken one point from their last five Championship matches, recording four defeats and one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 home loss to Bolton Wanderers on November 3rd, and they also suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on October 31st. Across those five games, Charlton scored four goals and conceded nine.

Birmingham have won four of their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent match produced a 3-0 win over Millwall, and they also beat Preston North End 4-0 and Queens Park Rangers 3-0 during that run. The Blues scored 11 goals across those five games, conceding just one, with their only defeat coming away at Cardiff City.

Charlton Athletic vs Birmingham City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-0 win for Charlton at The Valley in the Championship on March 7, 2026. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 at St Andrew's in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches spanning the Championship, League One, and the Carabao Cup, Charlton have won two, Birmingham have won two, and one match ended level.