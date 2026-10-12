How to get Celta Vigo vs Real Betis tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Celta Vigo host Real Betis on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

Both clubs are balancing domestic duties alongside European competition this autumn, adding extra tactical intrigue and squad rotation to the matchup. Head-to-head encounters between the two sides have been tightly contested in recent years, with their last meeting ending in a 1–1 draw.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celta Vigo vs Real Betis, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Celta Vigo vs Real Betis LaLiga kick-off?

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis kicks off at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo, on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 11:15 Abanca Balaidos

How to buy Celta Vigo vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets?

Tickets for the upcoming LaLiga clash Celta Vigo vs Real Betis can be secured through several official and secondary channels.

1. Official Club Channels

Celta Vigo Official Ticket Portal: The most direct and secure route is purchasing directly from the official RC Celta online ticket store or at the stadium ticket offices at Estadio Abanca-Balaídos. Tickets are typically released to club members ( socios ) first before opening up to the general public closer to the matchday.

Real Betis Official Ticket Portal: If you are an away supporter, official away sector allocations are typically distributed through Real Betis directly for registered members and fan clubs.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Celta Vigo vs Real Betis LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Celta Vigo vs Real Betis vary depending on where you sit and whether you purchase face-value tickets directly or use resale marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Behind the Goals (Gol / Marcador): €30 – €50

Sideline Lower & Upper Stands (Tribuna / Río): €50 – €90

VIP & Hospitality Suites: €150 – €300+

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Starting / Entry-Level Seats: €50 – €65 (typically behind the goals or upper tier)

Mid-Tier Seats (Sideline Views): €70 – €120

Premium & Hospitality Packages: €150 – €400+

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Form

Celta Vigo have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-0 home win over Racing Santander in LaLiga, a result that snapped a run without a victory. Before that, Celta lost 1-0 to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League and drew 1-1 with Malaga in the league. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded three, though the underlying inconsistency remains a concern for Giraldez.

Real Betis have won four of their last five competitive fixtures, with their only dropped points a 1-1 draw at Deportivo de A Coruna in their most recent outing. Before that, Betis beat Getafe 1-0 and claimed a 2-1 win at Villarreal in LaLiga, while also defeating Lille 3-2 in the Champions League. They have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches, with four wins in that run reflecting a squad in strong form.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 15, 2026, when the fixture ended 1-1 with Real Betis as the home team. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, the series has been closely contested, with Celta winning once, Betis winning once, and three matches ending in draws. The two clubs have shared the points frequently in recent seasons, suggesting this fixture tends to produce tight, competitive encounters rather than clear-cut results.