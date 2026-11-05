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Ligue 1
team-logoBrest
Stade Francis le Ble
team-logoParis FC
Book Brest vs Paris FC Tickets
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How to get Brest vs Paris FC tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Brest
Paris FC
Ligue 1

Brest take on Paris FC in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Brest host Paris FC on Friday, November 27, 2026 at the Stade Francis le Blé in Brest.

In their most recent encounter on May 3, 2026, Paris FC secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Brest. Prior to that meeting, Paris FC also managed a narrow 2-1 away win against Brest in September 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brest vs Paris FC, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 kick-off?

Brest vs Paris FC kicks off at the Stade Francis le Blé in Brest, with the match scheduled as part of the Ligue 1 fixture calendar.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 12
Stade Francis le Ble

How to buy Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: The most direct and secure way to secure standard tickets is through the official ticketing portal of the home club, Stade Brestois, where general sale releases typically happen closer to the fixture date.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard / General Admission: Starting around €30 to €45.
  • Lateral / Sideline Seating: Generally range from €45 to €80.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / Restricted View Resale: Start around €35 to €55.
  • Premium / VIP Hospitality Packages: FFrequently range from €100 to over €600 depending on the specific hospitality tier.
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Brest vs Paris FC Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Brest vs Paris FC Form

Brest head into this fixture with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their standout result in that run was a 5-1 victory over Angers on October 10, but defeats to Nice and Auxerre, along with a draw against Lille, reflect a side struggling for consistency. They scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five outings.

Paris FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. A 4-3 win over Rennes on October 18 was their most impressive result, and they also beat Strasbourg 2-1 in September. However, a 1-0 defeat to Lorient and a 2-1 loss at Lens show they remain vulnerable. Paris FC scored eight goals and conceded six across the five-match run.

B29

B29 - Form

MON
D2-2
SCO
W5-1
LIL
D1-1
NCE
L1-2
FCL
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
PAR

PAR - Form

STR
W2-1
FCL
L1-0
REN
W4-3
RCL
L2-1
ASM
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Brest vs Paris FC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 4-0 win for Paris FC at home in Ligue 1 on May 3, 2026. Before that, Brest won 1-2 when Paris FC hosted them in September 2025. Across the five recorded meetings in the dataset, Paris FC hold two wins to Brest's two, with one draw, though the most recent result points firmly in the visitors' favour.

Head to Head

BrestDrawParis FC
2
1
2
Ligue 1
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
4
Brest badge
Brest
B29
0
FT
Ligue 1
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
2
FT
Ligue 2
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
0
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
FT
Ligue 2
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
1
FT
Ligue 2
Paris FC badge
Paris FC
PAR
0
Brest badge
Brest
B29
1
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

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