Borussia Dortmund host Inter on Wednesday, December 9, 2026 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund and Inter share a competitive Champions League history, highlighted by their most recent European encounter in January 2026 when the Italian side claimed a 2-0 victory at the Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund's lone competitive success against Inter in Europe remains a memorable 3-2 home comeback win during the group stage back in November 2019.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Borussia Dortmund vs Inter, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Champions League kick-off?

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter takes place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

Champions League - Game Week 6 9 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

How to buy Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Champions League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through Borussia Dortmund's official ticketing portal or membership platform is the most direct and reliable way to secure face-value tickets, subject to availability and member priority windows.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Champions League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Champions League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Champions League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing / General Admission: Typically ranges from roughly €30 to €60 .

Typically ranges from roughly . Seated Tiers (Categories 1–4): Generally range from approximately €50 up to over €100+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standing / Budget Seats: Start around €90 to €135 .

Start around . Standard Seated Tiers (Categories 2–4): Range between €140 and €250+ .

Range between . Premium / Category 1 Seating: Range from roughly €350 to €450+.

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Champions League: Everything you need to know

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Form

Borussia Dortmund have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches, conceding in each game but showing a consistent ability to find the net at the other end. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over Elversberg, and they also beat Real Betis 2-1 in the Champions League earlier in November. The sole dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the end of October. Across the five matches, Dortmund scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Inter have won four of their last five competitive matches, with their only defeat a 3-1 Serie A loss to AC Milan. Chivu's side bounced back from that setback with a 3-0 Champions League win over Feyenoord and then a 2-0 league victory over Como on November 8. They scored eight goals across those five fixtures and conceded four, keeping clean sheets in their two most recent outings.

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Champions League in January 2026, when Inter beat Dortmund 2-0 at the Signal Iduna Park. Across the three Champions League meetings on record, Inter have won twice and Dortmund once, with the German club's only victory a 3-2 home win in November 2019.