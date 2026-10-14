How to get Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Bayer Leverkusen host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

Their previous league meeting in May 2026 saw Stuttgart secure a convincing 3-1 victory away at the MHP Arena, highlighting the competitive edge the visitors have held in recent head-to-head matches. Both sides boast high-octane attacking talent and tactical flexibility, making this encounter a crucial milestone in the early-to-mid phase of the 2026/27 domestic campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart kicks off at the BayArena in Leverkusen, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 31 Oct 2026 - 10:30 BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena, you have several options depending on whether you prefer official club channels or secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

You can check the official websites of Bayer Leverkusen or VfB Stuttgart for primary sales, member pre-sales, and official ticket exchange platforms.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena vary depending on whether you purchase through official club channels or secondary resale markets.

1. Official Club Channels

Standing-Room/Supporter Tickets: Typically range from €20 to €30 for standard standing areas.

Regular Seating (Category 2 & 3): Generally priced between €35 to €60 depending on the tier and block location.

Premium Seating (Category 1): Usually range from €70 to €95 for central view locations along the long sides of the pitch.

Hospitality and VIP Packages: Standard VIP or executive club options start around €250 to €300+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Cheapest / Upper Tier Options: Entry-level tickets on resale platforms generally start around €40 to €45 .

Mid-Range / Long-Side Seating: Standard seats in clear-view blocks typically range from €90 to €150 .

Premium / Category 1 Silver: Highly sought-after lower-tier or central blocks fluctuate around €150 to €310 .

VIP & Hospitality Resale: High-end hospitality packages on the secondary market can range from €260 to over €500 depending on the platform and inclusions.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart Form

Leverkusen head into this fixture with a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory against Union Berlin during this run. The one blemish was a 3-2 defeat to Elversberg, though Leverkusen have shown consistent attacking output across the period.

Stuttgart's last five matches tell a more mixed story: two wins, no draws and two defeats, with ten goals scored and nine conceded. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Bundesliga loss to Hoffenheim, following a 0-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund the week before. A 4-1 win over FC Köln and a 3-1 Champions League victory against Viking FK represent the brighter moments, though a heavy 1-5 defeat to Bayern Munich earlier in the run shows the inconsistency Stuttgart have struggled to shake.

Bayer Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Bundesliga on 9 May 2026, when Stuttgart ran out 3-1 winners at home. Across the last five encounters, Stuttgart have won three and Leverkusen one, with one draw, including a 2-2 result in the Super Cup in August 2024. Leverkusen's only win in this run was a 1-0 home victory in January 2026, though Stuttgart responded with a 4-1 win at the BayArena in the same month. Goals have flowed freely between these sides, with the head-to-head record firmly favouring the visitors in recent memory.