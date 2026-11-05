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Ligue 1
team-logoAuxerre
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps
team-logoMarseille
Book Auxerre vs Marseille Tickets
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How to get Auxerre vs Marseille tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Auxerre
Marseille
Ligue 1

Auxerre take on Marseille in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Auxerre host Marseille on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre.

Their most recent league clash took place in March 2026, when Marseille managed a narrow 1-0 win away from home. Prior to that tightly contested fixture, Marseille also secured a clean-sheet 1-0 victory over Auxerre at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in November 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Auxerre vs Marseille, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Auxerre vs Marseille Ligue 1 kick-off?

Auxerre vs Marseille kicks off at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps in Auxerre, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 12
Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps

How to buy Auxerre vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Auxerre vs Marseille Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: This is the primary and most secure route. You can check the official AJ Auxerre ticketing portal to buy single-match tickets directly. Signing up for a club account or membership tier may be required, especially since high-demand fixtures against visiting giants like Marseille often go through priority windows for members first.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Auxerre vs Marseille Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Auxerre vs Marseille Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • End / Short Side Stands: Start around €15 to €30 for standard matches, though high-demand games against major visitors like Marseille can see baseline entries sit closer to €35 to €50.
  • Corner and Intermediate Sections: Generally ranges from €40 to €75, depending on the exact block and view.
  • Long Side / Sideline Seating: Range from €80 to €120+ at face value.
  • VIP & Hospitality Packages: Generally range from €150 to €250+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Upper Tier / General Resale: Start around €50 to €110 depending on how quickly primary allocations sell out.
  • Standard Sideline / Corner Secondary Listings: Generally run between €110 and €160.
  • Premium Lower Tier / High-Demand Blocks: Range from €160 to €250+.
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Auxerre vs Marseille Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Auxerre vs Marseille Form

Auxerre have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Le Mans, following a 3-1 win away at Le Havre before that. Earlier in the run, a 4-1 defeat to Rennes represents the low point, though wins over Clermont Foot and Brest show the side are capable of picking up results. Across those five matches, Auxerre scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Marseille have taken three wins and suffered two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Ligue 1 win over Le Havre, a game they led 4-0 before surviving a late scare. That followed a 1-0 Europa League defeat to Sturm Graz, though a 5-2 away win at Angers earlier in the run demonstrated the attacking quality this squad possesses. Marseille scored 14 goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

AJA

AJA - Form

CLE
W4-3
REN
L4-1
LEH
W1-3
LEM
D1-1
STR
L5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
OM

OM - Form

OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
SGR
L1-0
LEH
W4-3
TFC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Auxerre vs Marseille: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Marseille won 1-0 at home in Ligue 1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Marseille hold three wins to Auxerre's one, with one draw — though Auxerre's 3-0 home victory in February 2025 is a reminder that this fixture is far from a formality when played at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps.

Head to Head

AuxerreDrawMarseille
2
0
3
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
0
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
FT
Ligue 1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
3
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
0
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
3
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
Auxerre badge
Auxerre
AJA
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

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