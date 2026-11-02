How to get Augsburg vs Mainz 05 tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Augsburg host Mainz 05 on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at the WWK Arena in Augsburg.

Their most recent competitive clash took place on February 7, 2026, when Mainz secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Augsburg at the Mewa Arena. Prior to that encounter in September 2025, Mainz also proved too strong for Augsburg on the road, claiming a resounding 4-1 away win.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Augsburg vs Mainz 05, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Augsburg vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga kick-off?

Augsburg vs Mainz 05 kicks off at the WWK Arena in Augsburg on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 10 22 Nov 2026 - 09:30 WWK Arena

How to buy Augsburg vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between Augsburg and Mainz 05, you can explore several different avenues depending on availability and preference:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase standard-tier tickets directly through the official FC Augsburg website or via 1. FSV Mainz 05 if you are traveling as an away supporter.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Bundesliga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Augsburg vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming Bundesliga fixture between FC Augsburg and Mainz 05, categorized by official club primary channels and secondary ticket marketplaces:

1. Official Club Channels

Standing Room (Home End / Ultras Blocks): €14 to €18

€14 to €18 Category 3 (Corners & Upper Tiers): €49 to €55

€49 to €55 Category 2 (Side Stands & Family Blocks): €58

€58 Category 1 (Main Stand & Prime Seating): €66 to €75

€66 to €75 Concessions (Children, Students & Seniors): €13 to €46 depending on the seating category

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Entry-Level & General Admission Resale Seats: €40 to €60

€40 to €60 Midfield & Premium View Resale Seats: €80 to €150+

€80 to €150+ High-Demand / VIP Resale Packages: €200 to €500+ depending on market availability and exact seat location

Augsburg vs Mainz 05 Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Augsburg vs Mainz 05 Form

Augsburg head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to Elversberg in the Bundesliga, and they also fell 3-2 at home to Werder Bremen during this run. The brighter moments include a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich and a 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Across those five games, Augsburg scored ten goals and conceded eight — a side capable of scoring but not yet reliable at the back.

Mainz 05 have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five competitive matches. Their most recent game ended in a 3-4 loss to Bayer Leverkusen, but prior to that they won 0-1 at Schalke 04 and claimed a 4-3 victory away at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Mainz have scored 13 goals and conceded eight across this run, making them one of the more prolific sides in the division over this period.

Augsburg vs Mainz 05: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Mainz 05 won 2-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Mainz hold the stronger record, with wins in three of those meetings — including a 4-1 victory in Augsburg in September 2025 and a 3-2 win in Augsburg in September 2024. Augsburg's sole win in this run came via a 1-0 result, while one match ended goalless.