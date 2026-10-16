How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Athletic Bilbao host Real Sociedad on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao.

Historically, the two sides share a deeply competitive head-to-head ledger defined by pride, regional dominance, and passionate fan bases across the Basque Country. In their most recent competitive encounters during the 2025–26 Copa del Rey semi-finals, Real Sociedad got the upper hand by securing a tight 1-0 aggregate victory over two legs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad kicks off at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Sunday, November 1, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 11 1 Nov 2026 - 15:00 San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga match, you can choose from several primary and secondary options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Athletic Club Website: You can purchase general admission or VIP hospitality tickets directly through the official Athletic Club website. Members of Club Athletic also get access to early pre-sales.

Official Ticket Office: Physical tickets or matchday assistance can sometimes be accessed at the San Mamés Stadium ticket windows in Bilbao leading up to matchday.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming LaLiga fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the upcoming Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga match at San Mamés Stadium vary depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale platforms.

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Standard tickets purchased directly from the club typically range from €30 to €240 , depending on the seat tier and exact location within San Mamés Stadium.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Seats: Prices start around €150 to €260 for upper-tier or standard view seating, with average listings ranging higher due to high demand for the Basque Derby.

Premium & Category 1 Resale: Prime lower-tier seats and central view locations range between €270 and €500+ per ticket.

VIP Resale Hospitality: Resale hospitality and VIP packages generally start around €340 to €370 and scale upward depending on availability.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Form

Athletic Bilbao have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw at home to Deportivo Alaves, following a 1-1 draw with Elche. The highlight of that run was a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid at San Mamés, with a 2-0 away victory at Celta Vigo also standing out. Their only defeat in that spell came against Barcelona, 2-0. Bilbao have scored six goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Real Sociedad have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 LaLiga win away at Valencia, and they also beat Elche 3-2 on the road. They lost 3-0 to Atletico Madrid in the league and fell 1-2 to AFC Bournemouth in the Europa League. Sociedad have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey on March 4, 2026, when Real Sociedad beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0. The sides met again in the same competition earlier that season, with Sociedad winning 1-0 at San Mamés in February 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Sociedad hold three wins to Athletic Bilbao's none, with two draws — though Bilbao won 3-2 at Sociedad in November 2025 in LaLiga, showing the series remains closely contested.