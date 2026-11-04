How to get Al Qadsiah vs Neom SC tickets: King Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The King’s Cup action heats up as high-flying Al Qadsiah host ambitious NEOM SC in an exciting Round of 16 clash at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam. Saudi Arabia’s premier domestic knockout competition guarantees high-stakes intensity as both clubs battle for a place in the quarter-finals.

GOAL has all of the essential ticketing details and guides you on how to secure tickets right now.

When is Al Qadsiah vs Neom SC King Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Qadsiah vs Neom SC in the King Cup is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

King Cup - 1/8 1 Dec 2026 - 12:00

Where to buy Al Qadsiah vs NEOM tickets?

Official tickets for King’s Cup fixtures are primarily sold through designated Saudi sports ticketing platforms like Webook and the host club ticketing channels. Supporters should monitor these primary platforms during initial pre-sale and general sale phases to secure direct admission at face value.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. Finding the cheapest ticket through secondary platforms gives supporters an accessible and dependable route to make sure they do not miss out on vital knockout cup action.

How much are Al Qadsiah vs NEOM tickets?

Ticket prices at the official ticket provider start at around 20 SAR to 40 SAR for standard general admission entry, making the early knockout stages of the King’s Cup very accessible for attending fans.

On the secondary market like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at approximately 65 SAR, giving fans an alternative way to locate the cheapest ticket available if official allocations sell out.

Al Qadsiah vs Neom SC King Cup: Everything you need to know

Al Qadsiah vs Neom SC Form

Al Qadsiah have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also beat Al Riyadh 6-0 in the Saudi Pro League. The only defeat in that run came against Al Hilal, who beat them 3-2 in the league. Across those five matches, Al Qadsiah scored 15 goals and conceded six.

Neom SC have won two of their last five matches, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Al Diriyah, which followed a 2-0 victory against Abha. Neom lost 1-0 to Al Nassr FC and 1-0 to Al-Ettifaq in that same period, and drew 1-1 with Al Hazem. They scored seven goals and conceded four across those five games.

Al Qadsiah vs Neom SC: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on August 24, 2026, when Al Qadsiah won 2-0 at Neom SC's ground in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, Al Qadsiah won 1-0 at home in February 2026, and claimed a 3-1 victory at Neom in October 2025. Al Qadsiah have won all three recorded meetings, scoring eight goals to Neom's two.