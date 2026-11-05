Al Nassr host Al Shabab on Thursday, November 26, 2026 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

In their most recent league meeting back on May 7, 2026, Al Nassr secured an entertaining 4-2 away victory powered by a standout performance from João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Shabab will look to turn the tide when they meet next, having struggled to consistently contain Al Nassr's potent attack in recent fixtures.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Nassr vs Al Shabab, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Nassr vs Al Shabab kicks off at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 15 26 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets?

Based on the ticketing details for the upcoming fixture, here are the available options to purchase tickets for Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official ticketing platforms or websites of Al Nassr FC for matches hosted at Al-Awwal Park.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Upper Tier (Goal Ends): Typically starts around SAR 30 to SAR 75 .

Typically starts around . Mid-Tier & Sideline Seats: Generally range between SAR 90 and SAR 250 .

Generally range between . Category 1 / Premium Lower Stand: Usually ranges from SAR 250 to SAR 600 .

Usually ranges from . VIP & Hospitality Packages: Start around SAR 1,500+ depending on exclusive catering and lounge access.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Grintahub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper Tier / Shortside Resale: Start around SAR 70 to SAR 230 depending on demand and exact block location.

Start around depending on demand and exact block location. Longside Lower Tier Resale: Generally range from SAR 300 to SAR 870 .

Generally range from . VIP Lounge & Premium Hospitality Resale: Start around SAR 1,450 to SAR 2,200+.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab Form

Al Nassr head into this fixture having won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat in that run a 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite back in September. In the Saudi Pro League alone, they have won their last four, including a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah and a 1-0 victory over Neom SC before beating Al-Faisaly 3-1 most recently. Across those five matches they have scored 11 goals, showing a consistent attacking threat under Postecoglou.

Al Shabab's recent record is more mixed. They have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five, with their most recent outing a 3-1 win at Al Fateh. Before that, they drew 2-2 with Al-Faisaly and beat Al-Taawoun 3-0, though a goalless draw with Al-Fayha and a 2-1 defeat to Al Kholood earlier in the run highlight an inconsistency that Letsch will be eager to address.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Shabab: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Al Nassr beat Al Shabab 4-2 at Al Shabab's ground in a Saudi Pro League fixture. Al Nassr have won three of the last five encounters between the clubs, with one draw and one defeat, scoring 14 goals across those matches compared to nine for Al Shabab. The head-to-head record favours the hosts, who have proven difficult to beat in this fixture regardless of venue.