How to get Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Kholood take on Al Khaleej on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah.

In their most recent league encounter on April 3, 2026, the two sides played out an entertaining 2–2 draw at King Abdullah Sport City. Al Kholood will look to leverage their home venue advantage as they push for a strong mid-season campaign in the top flight.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej kicks off on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraydah.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13 5 Nov 2026 - 12:00 King Abdullah Stadium, Buraydah

How to buy Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between Al Kholood and Al Khaleej, you have a few standard options available:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Channels: You can visit the official Al Kholood Club website or the Saudi Pro League official portal to check for direct ticketing announcements and direct links to the box office.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Here are the options and details for purchasing tickets for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Kholood and Al Khaleej, categorized by ticketing source:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Category: Typically starts around 10 SAR to 30 SAR for basic tiers depending on exact stadium location.

Family & Premium Areas: Usually ranges from 50 SAR to 150 SAR for upgraded seating or specialized sections.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale / Upper Tier: General admission tickets on secondary markets usually start from roughly 225 SAR to 450 SAR depending on demand closer to matchday.

Longside / Premium Seating: Better-view blocks and central categories on secondary platforms often range from 750 SAR to 2,250+ SAR as primary allocations sell out.

Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej Form

Al Kholood have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Saudi Pro League matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Al Riyadh, but that followed a 2-1 win over Al Shabab. Earlier in the run, they beat Al Ahli 3-1 and drew 2-2 with Al-Fayha. Buckingham's side scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Al Khaleej have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Al Nassr, which came after a 3-0 defeat to Neom SC and a heavy 5-1 loss to Al Hilal. Gomes's team scored three goals and conceded ten across that five-match stretch, a record that points to significant defensive vulnerability.

Al Kholood vs Al Khaleej: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 3 April 2026, when Al Kholood and Al Khaleej drew 2-2 in the Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Stadium. Before that, Al Khaleej won 3-2 away at Al Kholood in February 2026, while Al Kholood claimed a 4-3 victory in the King Cup in November 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, the sides have split wins fairly evenly, with Al Kholood also winning 2-1 in March 2025 and Al Khaleej taking a 1-0 victory in October 2024.