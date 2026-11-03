How to buy Saudi Super Cup tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

The Saudi Super Cup heads to Kuwait for an explosive four-team tournament featuring powerhouse clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadsiah, and Al-Kholood competing for early silverware. First held in 2013, the competition has evolved from a traditional curtain-raiser into an elite knockout showcase staged at premier venues worldwide.

GOAL has compiled all the essential match information and verified booking routes to help you secure your seats right now before allocations run dry.

When is the Saudi Super Cup?

The 13th edition of the Saudi Super Cup takes place between December 19 and December 23 in Kuwait, staging two high-voltage semi-finals and a grand final.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, 19 December 2026, 8:00 PM Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Ahli (Semi-Final 1) Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City Tickets Sunday, 20 December 2026, 8:00 PM Al-Nassr vs Al-Kholood (Semi-Final 2) Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City Tickets Wednesday, 23 December 2026, 8:00 PM Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Kuwait City Tickets

Where to buy the Saudi Super Cup?

Official primary tickets for the Saudi Super Cup are sold online through Webook, the appointed official ticketing partner for the tournament in Kuwait. Primary sales feature general sale allocations across standard seating categories as well as tournament pass packages.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Grintahub allows supporters to buy and exchange verified seats directly from other fans who can no longer attend the fixtures.

How much are the Saudi Super Cup tickets?

Official general admission ticket prices on Webook start at approximately SAR 120 (KWD 10) for individual semi-final fixtures, while full tournament passes covering both semi-finals and the final start at around SAR 305 (KWD 25).

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Grintahub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where resale listings on the secondary market start from around SAR 150 depending on seller pricing and category availability.

Everything you need to know about the Saudi Super Cup