How to get tickets to the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026: Weekend schedule, ticket prices, resale tickets & more info

With postponements and rescheduling earlier in the season, by the time the F1 stars arrive at the Lusail International Circuit for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix on the final weekend of November (27-29), it will have been almost a year since the legends of the sport were last seen in the Middle East. Don't miss out, book your race event tickets today.

F1’s devoted Asian fans will be drooling over the prospect of the most famous drivers on the planet returning to action in the region. While Kimi Antonelli and McLaren have dominated proceedings for most of the season, the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have all upped their game of late and they'll be aiming to maintain their competitive edge for the remainder of the campaign. Verstappen is gunning for a remarkable fourth straight victory in Qatar this November.

For the third year in-a-row, the Qatar Grand Prix kicks off a sizzling season-ending double header with the final race of 2026, the Abu Dhabi GP, taking place a week after, on December 6 at the Yas Marina Circuit. Then, following that, we will all have an anxious 3-month wait until the 2027 F1 campaign gets underway.

Whether you’re looking for Grandstand seats, General Admission access or VIP experiences, there are Qatar Grand Prix tickets to suit all tastes and pockets. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets, how much they’ll cost, and what the schedule looks like ahead of F1’s latest visit to the Lusail International Circuit.

When is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026?

The 2026 Qatar Grand Prix runs over the whole weekend, from Friday, November 27, through Sunday, November 29.

Date Time (local) Tickets Circuit (location) Sunday, November 29 19:00 (AST) Tickets Lusail International Circuit (Lusail)

How to buy F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026 tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026 through several retailers. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, accessed directly through the official F1 website, and the Lusail International Circuit Ticket Portal, operated directly by the track.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for the race.

How much are F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026 tickets?

Official 3-day adult ticket prices for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix range from 600 QAR (~$165 USD) to 2,000 QAR (~$548 USD) for standard entry. All standard grandstand and standing options are issued as 3-day digital passes covering Friday through Sunday.

Ticket Category & Section 3-Day Price - QAR (USD) Key Seating Features Main Grandstand (Zones A/B, C/D, E/F) 2,000 QAR ($548) Numbered, covered seating facing the start/finish line and pit lane North Grandstand 1,500 QAR ($411) Covered seating located at the end of the main straight Turn 2 / Turn 3 / Turn 16 Grandstands 1,000 QAR ($274) Uncovered grandstands capturing key cornering action General Admission ('Lusail Hill') 600 QAR ($165) Open standing areas with views of the track

Keep tabs on the official F1 and Lusail International Circuit sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026 Weekend Schedule

Qatar Grand Prix practice, qualifying sessions and the race itself are spread over three days as shown below:

Date Session Time (local - AST) Friday, November 27 Practice 1 16:30 Friday, November 27 Practice 2 20:00 Saturday, November 28 Practice 3 17:30 Saturday, November 28 Qualifying 21:00 Sunday, November 29 Race 19:00

Where is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2026 held?

The Lusail International Circuit is a motor racing circuit located just outside the city of Lusail, north of Doha, Qatar.

The track is 5.4km in length, with a main straight that is 1km long. The track opened in 2004 and hosted the inaugural Qatar motorcycle Grand Prix in the same year.

In 2007, permanent outdoor lighting was added, so the track could stage night races. The following year, the 2008 Qatar motorcycle Grand Prix became the first ever night race in MotoGP history. The first edition of the F1 Qatar Grand Prix was staged in 2021. Prior to the second edition of the Grand Prix in 2023, the circuit was upgraded and the capacity was increased from 8,000 to 52,000.

Lando Norris currently holds the Lusail lap record, after clocking 1:22.384 in his McLaren during the 2024 Grand Prix.

What to expect from the Qatar Grand Prix 2026?

The Qatar Grand Prix was held for the first time in November 2021 at the Lusail International Circuit. Due to the FIFA World Cup in 2022, it wouldn't return to the F1 schedule until 2023, but organisers did pen a deal to keep in place for at least 10 years.

The race is one of four night races on the current Formula One calendar (Abu Dhabi is too), which makes the spectacle even more thrilling, with the lights illuminating the track and the skyline. The temperatures are substantially cooler at night too, which is a blessing for some racegoers.

As well as getting to watch the exhilarating on-track action, a ticket to the Qatar Grand Prix also unlocks additional entertainment opportunities. All the various tickets guarantee entry to the post-race concerts, which feature some huge global music stars. Last year, Seal and Metallica were the headline acts.

If being close at hand to watch one of the biggest highlights of the F1 season isn't enough, there's also the added bonus of being able to indulge in all that the city of Doha has to offer hotspots has to offer.

It’s a vibrant, beautiful city with a rich culture and there’s an endless list of things to do and see. Fine dining experiences, an abundance of shopping malls, stunning landmarks and natural wonders to view and much, much more.

As a result of hosting a number of recent high-profile events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2022, Doha has rapidly become a standout Middle East destination for sports and leisure travellers, offering a range of experiences to suit all budgets.

F1 fans hoping to get to catch all the thrilling track action will be arriving in Doha at the perfect time of year to enjoy other activities around the local area. During the period, November to March, the weather in the region is more suitable for outdoor excursions and trips.







