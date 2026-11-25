On August 15, Musiala collapsed during Bayern's pre-season clash with RB Leipzig in Munich. Three days later, in a friendly at Heidenheim, it happened again, which only heightened fears that the 23-year-old was suffering from a serious, and potentially life-threatening, health issue.

However, in a statement promptly posted on Instagram, Musial explained that he had been "diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the recent episodes, like the one against Leipzig or now in Heidenheim. I know they seem scary at first glance - but for me, they're currently just part of my everyday life.

"I'm receiving excellent medical treatment and am very optimistic. Bayern and my family and friends are always by my side and supporting me on this journey."

Eberl confirmed after the game against Heidenheim that the club had been aware of Musiala's condition for the entirety of last season: "The players also knew about it. For us, it's become part of everyday life. He changed something in his medication, which is why these situations became clear. Now we want to get back to how things were before, where these situations didn't happen.

"We, as the Bayern family, stand together, will give him all our support, have already done so, and will continue to do so. We're doing this together."

Unfortunately, that united front has completely collapsed over the past week. First, Bayern's honorary president, Uli Hoeness, publicly questioned in an interview with BR24 whether Musiala "will ever again have the level of performance he once had", arguing that "what he can deliver now is no longer what is in the contract".

Dreesen subsequently told Abendzeitung that Musiala's deal was still "valid", but also rather significantly acknowledged that “if we permanently fail to get back to the level that is compatible with the economic framework, then we will have to sit down and talk to each other."

Musiala made his long-awaited return from a muscular problem as a substitute in Friday's 1-1 draw with Koln, but his comeback was almost immediately overshadowed by board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge throwing his full weight of support behind Hoeness and Dreesen just 20 minutes after the full-time whistle had blown at the Allianz Arena.

"I don't think there's anything scandalous about this at all," Rummenigge told Sky Sport Deutschland. "What Uli and Jan Dreesen said was completely fine, in my opinion. When a club has to consider how to deal with that situation, I consider it responsible and completely normal.

"Unfortunately, what we know suggests that it will be difficult for him to return to the level he has so often demonstrated here in this stadium. I can't imagine Jamal leaving the club or another club buying him under these circumstances. That's a problem. We're all very interested in seeing him come back, ideally in top form. But what happens if that isn't the case?

"It is well known that he has a contract which contains some considerable sums, so, naturally, we would have to consider the finances as well because, with respect, such sums would no longer be justifiable."