Who is really most to blame for Man Utd's demise? Red Devils' descent into relegation trouble has been coming for years

In November 2022, the Glazers announced a strategic review that briefly caused a surge of excitement among the fanbase. "The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalise on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially," a club statement read. "As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company."
It was a drawn-out process that saw two main bidders emerge: INEOS and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim. The latter reportedly tabled a bid of around £6 billion and claimed he would have cleared United's debt, but the Glazers eventually decided against a full sale. Instead, INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, completed a minority 27% stake acquisition of United in December 2023, officially taking over day-to-day football and operational control two months later.
INEOS vowed to implement a "best-in-class" sporting structure and strip away years of institutional decay, fix recruitment, and return United to the top of English and European football, with a new leadership team put in place that included Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc, as well as Man City alumni Omar Berrada (CEO) and Jason Wilcox (technical director), and the highly-coveted Dan Ashworth (sporting director). Amazingly, Ratcliffe and INEOS have since dragged United down even further.
The hierarchy evaluated several replacements for Ten Hag, only then to trigger his one-year extension after United's 2024 FA Cup win. Months later, Ten Hag was sacked at a £10m cost. Amorim was subsquently the first proper INEOS appointment, but the squad was not built for his 3-4-2-1 system, and he was doomed to fail without having full autonomy on playing style and signings. Promoting Carrick from interim to permanent manager also reeked of poor planning.
Ashworth reportedly disagreed with the Amorim hire, and INEOS let the former Newcastle chief go just 159 days into his tenure. Brailsford and Blanc, meanwhile, stepped down from the board earlier this year.
United's transfer policy now looks a lot different, but its equally flawed. A three-tiered plan was put in place for attacking, midfield and defensive overhauls, with a focus on Premier League-proven players. The first phase went smoothly enough, as the team finished third last term, but the second has been a disaster. The defence was the most pressing issue for Carrick, and INEOS completely neglected it, which is why they're now in relegation peril.
Ratcliffe is well on his way to being as hated as the Glazer family, and not just because of how bleak things are on the football side. He has regularly spoken out about the need to make "unpopular" decisions, and followed through by making 322 non-playing staff redundant, cutting free lunches at Carrington and Old Trafford, slashing Ferguson's ambassadorial salary, and hiking ticket prices.
None of the money saved by those measures compares with how much United would have saved by getting the salaries of Marcus Rashford, Mount, Zirkzee and Martinez of the books in the summer. Now, fans are pressuring the Glazers and Ratcliffe to sell up, with a mass protest against the owners staged before the team's 1-0 derby defeat at home to City in September. Ratcliffe sat in the director's box with Avram Glazer, who made a very rare appearance at Old Trafford, and looked suitably uncomfortable.
If he's true to his word, the INEOS chairman won't be sticking around for much longer. He told the BBC in March last year: "If I draw a bit of the ire, I can put up with that. But I'm no different to the average person. It's not nice, particularly for friends and family. They can't really come to a match, the Glazers. They've retreated into the shadows a bit now, so I'm getting all the stick. We bought in and I haven't seen them since. It's, 'thank you, Jim, you're doing a really good job'.
"At the moment, I don't have security, I don't have to walk around like that. But it would defeat the object, wouldn't it? You couldn't tolerate it at that level, it just wouldn't be fun."