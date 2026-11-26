Enzo Maresca looked like the true heir to Pep Guardiola after the first month of the 2026-27 campaign. Manchester City opened with eight successive wins, including a pair of particularly impressive triumphs away at Manchester United and Liverpool, and had the swagger of genuine contenders, despite the cloud of a guilty verdict in their much-debated Premier League financial case hanging over the club.

Continuing with the same slick brand of football Guardiola always championed at the Etihad Stadium, it appeared that Maresca was building something special after a significant squad overhaul in the summer. Unfortunately for City fans, though, the magic has worn off quicker than they ever would have imagined.

City have only won one of their last seven games in all competitions, narrowly beating RB Leipzig 3-2 in Germany, while they only progressed to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after edging Brighton on penalties, having played out a 2-2 draw in normal time. In the Premier League, Maresca's men were humbled by Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by struggling Fulham, which left them six points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

There was a big opportunity for an uplift on Tuesday as City hosted a Napoli team in freefall under Massimiliano Allegri, but they blew it, ultimately scraping a 2-2 draw that damaged their hopes of automatic qualification for the Champions League last-16. Next up, it's the small matter of a trip to the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal will be looking to take a massive step towards defending their title.

It's shaping up to be a complete mismatch, because City are a mess right now. Their season is in danger of unravelling heading into the festive period unless Maresca can bring back a sense of cohesion. But what exactly has gone so wrong?