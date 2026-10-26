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USWNT Abroad GOAL

USWNT Abroad: Emily Fox helps Arsenal end winless run, Phallon Tullis-Joyce impresses in Manchester derby as Naomi Girma and Sam Coffey miss out

Alyssa Thompson, Emily Fox and Phallon Tullis-Joyce featured over the weekend, while Naomi Girma, Lily Yohannes and Sam Coffey went without minutes.

Celia Balf

  • With 2027 Women's World Cup qualifying a month away, Emma Hayes will be keeping a close eye on her players' club form and fitness. This weekend brought a mixed picture for the USWNT's Europe-based contingent.

    Alyssa Thompson, Emily Fox and Phallon Tullis-Joyce all featured for their clubs, while Naomi Girma, Sam Coffey and Lily Yohannes went without minutes.

    Thompson played 45 minutes in Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace, while Fox helped Arsenal secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham. Tullis-Joyce, meanwhile, was tested as Manchester United drew 1-1 with league leaders Manchester City.

    With roster decisions approaching, Hayes will be looking for consistent performances from those getting minutes and a clearer picture of the availability of those missing out. Girma and Coffey's return timelines remain uncertain, while Yohannes' absence raises questions after no apparent injury concerns heading into the weekend.

    GOAL looks at how the USWNT's players abroad fared…

  • Alyssa Thompson gives a solid 45 minutes

    Alyssa Thompson Chelsea 2025-26 WSL
    Getty

    Alyssa Thompson played 45 minutes in Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

    Thompson caused problems down the left against Palace, stretching the backline and helping Chelsea apply early pressure. Her afternoon ended at halftime with the Blues trailing 1-0 after conceding inside the opening 20 minutes. Chelsea scored all three of their goals after the break to complete the comeback.

    For Thompson, the next step is adding more goals to that attacking threat, both for Chelsea and the USWNT. Her pace continues to unsettle defenses, but a more consistent scoring touch would give the Blues another weapon as they chase Manchester City at the top of the table.

  • Tullis-Joyce steps up in big Man City draw

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce Man Utd HIC
    Getty/GOAL

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce kept her team in a challenging match-up against WSL No. 1, Manchester City.

    Tullis-Joyce delivered a composed performance in Manchester United’s 1-1 derby draw with league leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

    The goalkeeper was called into action early, comfortably handling Lauren Hemp’s near-post effort during a lively opening period. She remained steady through spells of City pressure before Khadija “Bunny” Shaw beat her in the 66th minute to put the visitors ahead. United eventually responded through Elisabeth Terland’s 89th-minute equalizer.

    For Tullis-Joyce, a strong showing against top opposition strengthens her case with the USWNT. Sustaining that level will be key as she competes to become Emma Hayes’ first-choice goalkeeper.

  • Injuries everywhere

    Naomi Girma, Chelsea
    Getty

    Naomi Girma wasn't listed as an available sub during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

    With World Cup qualifying approaching, the fitness of Sam Coffey and Naomi Girma remains a concern for Emma Hayes. Both have recently missed international duty, putting the focus on their recovery and the options available in their absence.

    Coffey made an immediate impact after joining Manchester City from Portland Thorns in January, featuring regularly during the club’s WSL title-winning campaign. Fitness issues, however, have interrupted that momentum. City confirmed she underwent minor knee surgery earlier this year, and she later suffered an undisclosed injury during the club’s 4-2 win over Arsenal on Oct. 4. That setback forced her to withdraw from the USWNT’s October friendlies against Spain.

    Girma has endured a similarly disrupted spell since joining Chelsea from San Diego Wave in 2025. The center back missed the start of this WSL season before a knock in training ruled her out of the latest international window.

    A cornerstone of the USWNT’s defense, Girma would give Hayes a significant boost by returning ahead of qualifying. For Chelsea, a sustained run of appearances would offer her the chance to build the consistency that repeated setbacks have made difficult.

    Yohannes’ situation is less clear. She did not feature in OL Lyonnes’ 5-0 victory over Marseille, but the reason for her absence remains uncertain. Without confirmation, there is little basis for treating her omission as another injury concern.

    One of the USWNT’s most promising midfielders, Yohannes has plenty to gain from regular club minutes as she continues to develop. Hayes will hope all three players are available and finding their rhythm when attention turns back to qualifying.

  • Fox does her thing

    Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26
    Getty Images

    Emily Fox played 71 minutes in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Tottenham.

    Emily Fox helped Arsenal secure a much-needed 2-1 victory over Tottenham in Saturday’s north London derby, ending the Gunners’ five-game winless run in the WSL.

    Starting in her usual role at right back, Fox provided defensive stability while supporting Arsenal’s attacks down the flank. The Gunners fell behind to an early Cathinka Tandberg goal before Georgia Stanway equalized. Alessia Russo’s second-half penalty completed the comeback, while Fox was substituted in the 71st minute.

    Fox remains one of Hayes’ most established defensive options heading into World Cup qualifying. Her international experience and regular minutes against strong opposition at Arsenal put her in a strong position to retain her place in the USWNT’s starting lineup.