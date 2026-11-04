USMNT Winners and Losers: Cavan Sullivan's rise continues alongside returning Christian Pulisic as Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah suffer fresh frustration

Shortly after naming his latest U.S. Men's National Team roster, Mauricio Pochettino spoke to the media to offer insight into the selection. That roster included 25 players, but throughout the last month, he and his staff had been tracking more than 100 potential call-ups. The player pool is large, he said. This squad is simply a glimpse.

"It's very open," the USMNT boss said. "The national team is open."

Ultimately, Pochettino landed on his 25. It includes mainstays like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun. It features rising stars like Cavan Sullivan, Julian Hall and Mathis Albert. And the squad also welcomes three newcomers, one with caps and two without, as Pochettino, true to his word, continues to open up the player pool.

The process of getting to November's roster included multiple factors and decisions. With a U23 camp also on the horizon, Pochettino set out to strike a balance once again as several young stars head to the Olympic team while several others will join his side for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League clash with Haiti. Roster selection, particularly at this point in the cycle, is complicated. Pochettino stressed that it isn't final, either.

"There are plenty of players that maybe didn't have the chance," he said, "but I think it's important now, and I think for us, it's really important to give the chance to this or that player because I think they deserve it, and because it's really important to test them playing in official games."

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from Pochettino's latest USMNT squad.