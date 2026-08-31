The Rondo, Lionel Messi Edition: The G.O.A.T. retires from Argentina - what's his legacy and what's next for Inter Miami?
The inevitable has become reality.
Messi's retirement from international football has been coming for a while. The Argentine is 39, and his best footballing days are behind him. He might have managed 12 goal contributions at the World Cup and set a new record for most assists in the tournament. But it was clear that Messi was running on fumes. There isn't much left in those legs - and certainly not the requisite strength for international football.
We are, of course, talking about one of the greats here. If not the greatest. But Messi's international legacy is a complicated thing. For at least a decade, it was a failure. He has "only" won three major trophies for Argentina, and didn't claim one until after his 30th birthday. It almost felt like he was making up for lost time when he claimed three in three years.
So, where does his legacy in an international shirt lie? And what next for Lionel Andrés Messi? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.
Thoughts on Messi's retiring rom national team?
Tom Hindle: Unfortunate, but inevitable. Messi looked like he was running on fumes for most of the World Cup, and even said before the tournament that he didn't know if he would play. This has been coming for a while. It's gracious of him to walk away before the speculation can really start ahead of another international cycle.
Ryan Tolmich: Fair enough. The man gave 20 years of his life to the national team, and they weren't 20 easy years by any stretch. It is a good time for both Argentina and Messi to turn the page. The national team can now start their succession plan while Messi can spend some international breaks with his family in South Beach. He deserves it, to say the least.
Alex Labidou: This makes sense. It’s an emotional year for Messi, who had a brilliant but taxing World Cup with Argentina. While some will question why he didn’t take advantage of a perfect exit opportunity in the 2022 World Cup or the 2024 Copa America - where Argentina won -Messi was arguably the player of this tournament at age 39. That was an incredible feat and showed why he is arguably the greatest player of all time. In all honesty, the writing was on the wall before the tournament, and Messi basically confirmed it Monday.
There is still a debate on who is the best Argentina player of all-time - Maradona or Messi. Where do you stand?
TH: In an Argentina shirt, it is admittedly close. Maradona was certainly more fun, mostly because he spent most of his time treating his body terribly and embodied more of the gaucho "spirit" that Messi never truly grasped. Maradona was Argentina through and through. Messi took far longer to endear himself to the nation. But for the two most recent Copa Americas and the 2022 World Cup, it's Messi. The title in Qatar is a generational solo effort to a trophy. Unreal stuff from an unreal player.
RT: It's generational, isn't it? Every generation will have "their guy," and maybe we're discussing a new guy 30 years from now. As a person of a certain generation, it's impossible to overlook what Messi has achieved, how he's achieved it and, just as crucially, the fact that he achieved it in the shadow of Maradona. That was a unique weight, and his ability to bear it is one of many reasons he gets the edge now.
AL: Messi is miles away the best club player and has broken all major attacking records for La Albiceleste, but there’s a real case to be made that Messi and Maradona are tied for different reasons.
Messi was a machine for Argentina, but it always felt like the national team was more of a burden for him than something he ever fully embraced. He even retired once before, back in 2016 due to the absurd pressure that came with being the star of Argentina. He was extremely business-like and largely closed off to those who follow him - which he has every right to do. But that created a dynamic where some people in the country feel he identifies more as someone who is from Spain who represents Argentina. At one point, even Carlos Tevez was more popular than Messi in his own country.
On the other end, Maradona was Argentina. From his intense lifestyle to his unique style of play, he embodied everything that the country is about. And for all of his very well-known quirks and off-the-field issues, he won. He was essentially Old School’s Frank the Tank on a pitch, and he rallied an entire nation in a way that hadn’t happened before and might not have happened since.
What was Messi's best game for Argentina?
TH: Well, there are hundreds, so it's tricky to highlight one. But how about the 2022 World Cup semi, when he put Josko Gvardiol on skates and also bagged a penalty to send Argentina to the final? Sublime. Also, as much as it hurts, those last 10 minutes against England in 2026 were as good as anyone delivered at the whole flipping tournament.
RT: There are too many to choose from, but there is a personal one for me. After losing their 2022 World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia, Argentina needed a win over Mexico. For 60 minutes, they were lifeless, dead and buried. Then Messi scored a stunner from nowhere, assisted an insurance goal and essentially willed his team to victory. That was Messi's international career in a nutshell: putting his team on his back against all odds and, somehow, achieving what felt so unlikely.
AL: It has to be the final against France in 2022, right? Two goals in arguably the greatest soccer match of all-time. That can’t be beat.
Now that he's retired from national team duty, what does this mean for club team? Does he fully honor his contract?
TH: Now it gets really tough. Context is important here. Messi's father passed recently, and he said in a statement "announcing" his death, that part of the reason he played in the World Cup was to give his Dad one last footballing memory. That's heartbreaking, and while it's harsh to read too much into the words of a grieving man, it does raise inevitable questions about his future in the game. Who is he doing it for now? Sure, Messi is still a competitor, but does MLS really keep him going to that degree? Would not surprise me at all if he called it a day after an MLS playoff exit to a surging Philadelphia Union.
RT: Financially, there are probably a few million reasons to keep playing, but those reasons probably mean less to Messi than most. Still, there is a competitor there, as well as a friend that is probably really enjoying these final years of playing alongside those he's close with. As long as he's happy doing that, why stop? Perhaps the relief that comes with stepping away from Argentina, and the fewer airline miles, allows Messi to play a few more years at the MLS level, not just for the money but for joy.
AL: There is a very real scenario where Messi calls it quits this season. Yes, he signed a contract that goes through 2028. And he could probably dominate MLS for another five years if he wanted to, as evidenced by his four-game masterclass this weekend. But between his father passing, a devastating end to a brilliant World Cup, and the fact he helped open the stadium for a club he’s reported to have future ownership in, what else is really left for him to do?
Messi isn’t sitting in his mansion saying to himself, ‘Man, I can’t hang my boots until I win the CONCACAF Champions Cup.’ Smart money is on the Argentine riding off to the sunset after this season and fully embracing his new role as a businessman in Miami.
Should Messi have played in the 2026 World Cup? Or was 2022 a better exit?
TH: Well, given the context of his Dad wanting him to play in '26, there are clearly emotional factors at play. However, for the storytellers, 2022 would have been a better character arc. So, let's stay frustratingly on the fence and argue that the 2024 Copa America, which Argentina won, would have been the ideal time to hang em up.
RT: Absolutely. He was still the best player in this summer's tournament, regardless of what the voting said, and his country had one magical ride almost solely because of his heroics. While it didn't all work out in the end, he was able to give the people of Argentina a magical run. From what we know about Messi, that means something, no matter how sad the ending was for him on and off the field.
AL: The 2022 finale would have been the perfect exit but in a way, Messi proved he was the best player of all-time in the 2026 World Cup. He had eight goals and four assists and would have won player of the tournament if he could have done anything against arguably the greatest defense in World Cup history. This was the same tournament where his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo was a shell of himself. For that alone, this was worth it.