'I'm just creating memories' - Diego Kochen on his love of the novel 'The Giver', learning from FC Barcelona's stars and finding his way with the USMNT

"The worst part of holding the memories is not the pain. It's the loneliness of it. Memories need to be shared."

The above is one of the more iconic quotes from Lois Lowry's The Giver. It's a defining story for many. It's a story of memories, community, sameness and, ultimately, bright color. It also happens to be Diego Kochen's favorite book. He read it a few years ago.

"It's still one that I just can't get out of my head," he tells GOAL. "I couldn't put it down. I read it in two days. It was a story that I just couldn't put down."

While The Giver is largely defined by a society devoid of differences, there is something different about Kochen. He's not like most 20-year-olds. He's never owned a video game console. He likes reading, family time, and pastries. The latter is a new addition to the list, but a big one now that he's living on his own in Denmark.

And, despite being just 20, Kochen already has no shortage of career-defining memories. He's been on an open-top bus through the city of Barcelona, surrounded by current and future legends like Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as a player on FC Barcelona. He's been in a World Cup camp and felt the fervor that it brings to the country. And now, he's made history, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to start for the U.S. Men's National Team against Mexico.

Yet these are early moments and, largely, they're shared. Kochen is just starting to write his own stories and, as he begins this new chapter of his professional career, it feels like there's a world in front of him, despite all of the joy that's already been left behind.

"I'm just creating memories," he says. "These are some things I'll never forget for the rest of my life. They're opportunities and experiences that I'm so thankful and grateful to have been a part of. Now I'm back here, which is what every kid dreams of."

New dreams are being realized as Kochen's story continues to unfold in ways unlike any American goalkeeper who came before him.