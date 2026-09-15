'What can we do better?' - Inside Sokito's bid to reinvent soccer boots and challenge the big brands

Sokito founder Jake Hardy knows his brand hasn’t made it yet. But he can pinpoint the moment it felt like it had. Even now, recalling a penalty at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, played in early 2024, makes him emotional.

The boots belonged to William Troost-Ekong, the former Nigeria captain Hardy now calls both a business partner and a friend. They weren’t even a finished product yet, just unreleased samples. But in Nigeria’s second group game against Ivory Coast, they had their moment. After Victor Osimhen initially stepped up to take a penalty, he handed the ball to Troost-Ekong, who smashed it home with Sokito on his feet. Nigeria went on to reach the final, with Troost-Ekong named Player of the Tournament.

"I still can't explain that feeling," Hardy tells GOAL. "It kind of gives me goosebumps now to think of that. I lost my sh*t just running around my flat. It was amazing."

Now, more than two-and-a-half years later, Sokito has built on that breakthrough. The business, which took shape partly in Hardy’s bedroom and partly during a trip to Vietnam, has released multiple boot designs and attracted dozens of athlete investors. Troost-Ekong’s big moment was an introduction to the global game. Others have followed.

Those introductions are still continuing, and they're occurring in a landscape that is rapidly changing. For years, the boot space was quite defined. Nike, Adidas, Puma, Reebok, Under Armour - it was a space dominated by heavy-hitters with unlimited budgets, an army of athletes, and years of history that were impossible to compete with.

Across all sports, though, the game is changing. It's why Kylian Mbappe's seismic decision to leave Nike could allow another brand to conquer soccer. It's why Steph Curry brought his brand to Chinese shoemakers Li-Ning as they look to take their company worldwide. And yes, it's why a brand like Sokito can exist and carve out a niche in a space that, for so long, kept niches to a minimum.

Sokito’s mission is simple: make boots that are better for the planet and damn good on the pitch. That means reducing waste and giving players a say in designing the boots they wear.

"I think the boot industry is really interesting," Hardy says, "because every single brand in it, and there are now what you would say are some fairly new challengers in Skechers and Reebok, but they're some of the biggest brands in the world. We're trying to show that we are doing things in a way that we believe the consumers want to consume them in. The impact on the planet, how we're releasing the product, and as players, the athletes that are involved wearing the shoes, we're trying to make a brand for them.

Sokito uses recycled plastics and rubber in its boots, alongside plant-based materials such as castor oil-based plastic in its soleplates.

"It's meant to feel very human, very connecting, and it's almost like a small family brand, which is what it feels like a lot of the time, trying to take on the corporate giants of the industry, essentially," Hardy adds.

For years, there was no place in the game for a company like Sokito, but the game has changed. Hardy hopes he and his team can change it even more, too. The aim isn't to catch Nike, Adidas or Puma; it's to carve out their own little place in the world of boots. The target isn't even one percent of the market, but it doesn't have to be. At least not yet.

"We're telling players that they don't have to compromise on performance and purpose," Hardy says. "We're showing that both things can exist within the same product and brand, right? That's what we stand for."

"It's an industry, football, which has been completely controlled by three or four brands for a very, very long time," he explains, "but it's happening. It's happening everywhere."

So how does one start a brand that can challenge corporate giants? Well, it can start anywhere, including a teenage kid's bedroom, which is where this particular story begins.