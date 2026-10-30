Has Ruben Amorim learned from Man Utd failure? Inside new AC Milan boss' mixed start to San Siro life

Despite recovering from the shock of conceding an early goal to lead 2-1 at San Siro inside the opening half-hour thanks to a well-taken brace from 20-year-old sensation Alphadjo Cisse, Milan capitulated after Davide Bartesaghi's 60th-minute own goal and end up losing 4-2, with Samuel Mbangula completing a historic hat-trick for Bologna.
"It was a bad defeat, because we didn’t expect it, especially after the first half," veteran playmaker Luka Modric told Sky. "We lost so many duels in the second half. The own goal from the set-piece was unfortunate but, from that moment on, we let ourselves down."
While Milan's collapse was shocking, it wasn't entirely surprising, given the patchy nature of their performances under Amorim to date. For example, they very nearly dropped two points in a game against Atalanta that they led 3-0 after an hour because, as midfielder Adrien Rabiot admitted, they suddenly stopped playing.
This issue with consistency was brought up in the DAZN studio immediately after the Bologna game, but a slightly irritated Amorim felt that context was key to understanding the defeat. The injury crisis didn't just mean he'd been missing key players for a number of weeks, the former Sporting CP coach argued, it also prevented him from rotating as much as he would have liked, resulting in damaging levels of fatigue.
"It’s hard for us to press all the time," Amorim argued. "When we stop playing our game, we suffer. A new manager can't make the team play different football in a few months. That is something you should understand, and I think you do understand that.
"If you look at the game, we started by conceding a goal, and while we turned things around, but from the first minute, we felt we didn’t have the energy to play that game, and then, when you talk about mistakes in the studio, you should understand that it's not just a tactical aspect. It's also because we are so tired at times. Don't worry, we'll be ready for the derby, but I'm just stating the facts."
There are those, however, who believe that Milan's tiredness is a direct consequence of Amorim's demanding style of play, which can be something of a double-edged sword.