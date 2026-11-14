The return of Ronaldinho: PR stunt or genuine comeback?

For now, of course, the focus is very much on Ronaldinho's promised return to action on Sunday, with Ravenna coach Andrea Mandorlini insisting that the former Paris Saint-Germain ace will play "around half an hour" - despite training just once with the first time since his arrival on Friday via private jet.
Unsurprisingly, tickets were going at more than twice their usual value, while a temporary stand (called the 'R10' obviously) has been erected especially for the occasion, and Cipriani is particularly proud of the fact that the eyes of the football world will be drawn to a league that he freely admits often goes "unnoticed".
"When Ronaldinho and Ravenna made headlines worldwide during the World Cup, it showed that provincial football can capture attention anywhere," he argued. "If we can draw focus toward us, the entire league stands to benefit - from TV rights and sponsorships to attendance."
In that sense, Ronaldinho's return is very much the first step towards something even bigger, at least from Ravenna's perspective. "I’ll state it clearly, because I work better when I make a public commitment: Ravenna must reach Serie A and, in time, compete at a European level," Cipriani declared. "It will require patience and a solid structure, but that is the direction we are heading in.
"Ronaldinho is more than just a player wearing the jersey for a single night. He is our global ambassador and a long-term partner in this project."
Cipriani is aware that Ravenna will require more than just Ronaldinho's pulling power to climb the Italian footballing ladder, which is why he was almost as excited about convincing Milan's legendary former CEO and sporting director Ariedo Braida to take on the role of vice-president. Braida is 80 years of age now, but his mere involvement adds an incredible level of credibility to a venture that has unsurprisingly seen Ravenna touted as 'the next Como'.
"That’s certainly something that makes us proud, but the fundamental difference is that our ownership is local and deeply rooted in the community," Cipriani pointed out to the Gazzetta. "Ravenna is my home, and my lifelong dream has always been to turn every young football fan in the area into a supporter of our city’s club. We have a lot of work ahead of us, starting with our facilities.
"Our general manager, Paolo Scocco - who is doing an outstanding job - is overseeing the development of our new, modern training centre, which should be ready by January. After that, we’ll turn our attention to the stadium. We’re currently finishing renovations at the Benelli, but our vision is to build a brand new stadium, complete with offices and a Hotel Cipriani.
"So, we have plenty of ideas and grand ambitions. The Ronaldinho project is just the starting point."